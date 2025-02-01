Juventus vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Empoli take on Thiago Motta's Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Empoli Preview

Empoli are currently in 15th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Bianconeri slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Benfica in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Juventus vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Empoli and have won 18 out of the last 25 matches played out between the two teams, as opposed to Empoli's paltry two victories.

After a run of 10 victories in 11 matches against Empoli in Serie A, Juventus have won only one of their last four such games in the competition.

Empoli have remained unbeaten in seven of their last 24 matches against Juventus in Serie A, with seven of these games coming in the second half of the season.

Juventus have won 12 of their 15 matches at home against Empoli in Serie A - they have a higher win rate in this regard only against Hellas Verona in the competition.

Empoli have won only one of their last 14 matches played on a Sunday in Serie A.

Juventus vs Empoli Prediction

Juventus have flattered to deceive so far this season and will need to work hard to fight their way back into the top four of the league table. Dusan Vlahovic can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Empoli have struggled this season but have shown signs of improvement over the past month. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Empoli

Juventus vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet - Yes

