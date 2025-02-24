Juventus vs Empoli Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025 

Juventus host Empoli at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in the Coppa Italia quarter-final.

The hosts opened their campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Cagliari in December. The win featured goals from four players, including summer signing Nicolas Gonzalez who registered his maiden domestic goal for the club. Juventus are the holders of the competition, beating Atalanta 1-0 in the final last season to win the cup for a record 15th time.

Empoli, meanwhile, have been woeful in the league and will hope for better luck in the cup. The 18th-placed Serie A side saw off Catanzaro and Torino in the first two rounds before beating Fiorentina on penalties in the last-16.

The visitors last appeared at this stage of the Coppa Italia in the 2006-07 campaign, losing 4-0 on aggregate to eventual finalists Inter Milan.

Juventus vs Empoli Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the 35th meeting between Juventus and Empoli, who trail 24-5.

Juve are undefeated in four games in the fixture.

Empoli have managed one clean sheet in seven games in the fixture.

I Bianconeri (21) have the joint-best defensive record in the top flight while Empoli (43) have the third-worst.

Juventus vs Empoli Prediction

Juventus have won all but one of their last six matches after winning one of their previous eight. They have won four of their last five home matches.

Empoli, meanwhile, have lost their last four games and are winless in 11. They have lost four of their last five road games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Empoli

Juventus vs Empoli Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of Empoli's last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Juventus' last six matches.)

