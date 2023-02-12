Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th February 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 13th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent this season. La Viola slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Bologna in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in 12th place in the league table at the moment. The Bianconeri eased past Salernitana by a 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Fiorentina and have won 18 out of the last 31 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's five victories.

After a run of nine victories in 11 games against Fiorentina in the Serie A, Juventus have won only one of their last five matches against La Viola in the competition.

Juventus have won 10 of their last 11 home games against Fiorentina in the Serie A, with La Viola's only such victory during this period coming by a 3-0 margin in December 2020.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has six victories in six home games against Fiorentina in the Serie A - more than any other opponent in the competition.

Juventus have won only one point from their last two home games in the Serie A and could endure a streak of three such games on the trot for the first time since the 2015-16 season.

Fiorentina have won only one of their six matches in the Serie A in 2023 so far.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Juventus have had their issues both on and off the pitch this season and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Bianconeri have improved in recent weeks and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Fiorentina can pack a punch on their day but have struggled to meet expectations this season. Juventus are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

Juventus vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score - Yes

