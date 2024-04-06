Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Fiorentina lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in a high-profile encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Preview

Fiorentina are currently in 10th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. La Viola edged Atalanta to a narrow 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive over the past year. The Bianconeri eased past Lazio to a 2-0 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Fiorentina and have won 28 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Fiorentina's six victories.

Juventus have won their last two matches against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have won three league matches in a row against La Viola on four occasions in the past.

Juventus have won 11 of their last 12 matches at home against Fiorentina in the Serie A and have kept clean sheets in four of their last six such games.

Fiorentina have won only two of their last seven matches against Juventus in the Serie A but have not conceded more than one goal in any of these games.

Juventus find themselves at least 20 points off the top of the Serie A table after 30 league games for only the second time in their history and for the first time in 69 years.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Juventus have shown marked improvement under Massimiliano Allegri but have fallen behind Inter Milan in the title race. The Bianconeri are seven points ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma and will look to consolidate their place in the top four in the coming weeks.

Fiorentina are capable of pulling off an upset on their day but will be up against a strong opponent this weekend. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Fiorentina

Juventus vs Fiorentina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Fiorentina to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes