Juventus vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2019-20

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 17 league goals this season

Serie A champions Juventus will look to return to winning ways on Sunday when they host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium.

After a weekend in which closest challengers Inter Milan and Lazio dropped points, the league leaders failed to capitalise, losing narrowly to off-form Napoli 2-1 in San Paolo Stadium.

That puts Juventus' lead at the top of the table down to three points above Inter and five points above Lazio who do have a game in hand.

The visitors, Fiorentina, are currently languishing in 13th place in the league table and are still licking the wounds of a Coppa Italia elimination in midweek at the hands of Inter Milan.

La Viola have been on a good run of form this January, winning three matches this month and drawing two before seeing their five-match unbeaten streak come to its conclusion on Wednesday. Giuseppe Iachini's men will travel to Turin without the best of records, having only won once in their last 11 meetings against the champions in all competitions.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head to Head

Juventus have drawn three matches in the league this season, and one of those came against Sunday's opponents Fiorentina. La Viola were unlucky in the reverse fixture earlier this season when they dominated the champions at home, but were unable to convert any of their 18 shots in the goalless draw in Florence.

In total, Juventus and Fiorentina have played 179 matches, and it is the champions who have the upper hand in this bitter rivalry between the two teams winning 83 matches. Fiorentina have won in 39, while 57 of their contests finished in a draw.

Their last meeting at the Allianz Stadium ended in a 2-1 Juventus win which subsequently confirmed the Old Lady as champions for the eighth consecutive time.

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Fiorentina form guide: D-W-W-D-L

Juventus vs Fiorentina Team News

Juventus have a congested treatment table. Giorgio Chiellini and Merih Demiral are long-term absentees, while the likes of Danilo (hamstring), Sami Khedira (knee) and Mattia De Sciglio (hip) are doubtful to feature.

Injuries: Giorgio Chiellini, Merih Demiral

Doubtful: Danilo, Sami Khedira, Mattia De Sciglio

Suspensions: None

Fiorentina's January signing from Wolves, Patrick Cutrone, is likely to lead the line up top. However, they will be without the services of central midfielder Gaetano Castrovilli who suffered a bout of dizziness against Genoa last weekend. Kevin-Prince Boateng and Franck Ribery are also unavailable.

Injuries: Gaetano Castrovilli, Kevin-Prince Boateng, Franck Ribery

Suspensions: None

Juventus vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI: Szczesny, Cuadrado, Bonucci, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Pjanic, Bentancur, Rabiot, Dybala, Higuain, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina Predicted XI: Dragowski, Milenkovic, Pezzella, Caceres, Lirolla, Benassi, Badelj, Pulgar, Venuti, Chiesa, Cutrone

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Fiorentina have a modest record against Juventus and it is hard to see it changing this weekend. They have won once in their last 11 meetings in all competitions against the champions, but their losses at the Allianz Stadium over the last few years have been of very narrow margins. Expect this one to follow suit.

Verdict: Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina