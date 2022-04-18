Juventus vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Juventus are set to play Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against nine-man Bologna in Serie A. A second-half goal from Austrian attacker Marko Arnautovic for Bologna was cancelled out by a goal from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for Juventus. Bologna had French centre-back Adama Soumaoro and experienced Chilean centre-back Gary Medel sent off in the second-half.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Paolo Zanetti's Venezia 1-0 in Serie A. A first-half goal from Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira secured the win for Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost five and drawn nine.

The two clubs last faced each other in the reverse leg, with Juventus beating Fiorentina 1-0, courtesy of a late second-half own goal from right-back Lorenzo Venuti.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W-L-W-W

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-W

Juventus vs Fiorentina Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of winger Federico Chiesa, American midfielder Weston McKennie, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge, midfielder Manuel Locatelli and French winger Marley Ake. There are doubts over the availability of Brazil international Arthur Melo.

Injured: Kaio Jorge, Federico Chiesa, Manuel Locatelli, Marley Ake, Weston McKennie

Doubtful: Arthur Melo

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Fiorentina could be without experienced midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Vincenzo Italiano is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Giacomo Bonaventura

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Mattia De Sciglio, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Denis Zakaria, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Bernardeschi, Juan Cuadrado, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Gaetano Castrovilli, Sofyan Amrabat, Lucas Torreira, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek, Jonathan Ikone

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Juventus are 4th in Serie A, eight points behind league leaders AC Milan. With Serie A looking like a lost cause, Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri will be keen to win the Coppa Italia.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 6th in Serie A, seven points behind Juventus. They still have a good chance of progressing to the finals, with Juventus not at their very best right now.

Juventus will be the favourites.

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Fiorentina

