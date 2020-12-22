Juventus vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus look to be steadying themselves after a turbulent start and will look to take nothing less than all three points as they host Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. It's hard for Fiorentina to be optimistic about a fixture in which they haven't found any success in the last 12 years.

Fiorentina have gone winless in Turin for 12 years and are without a win in the last five games of the regular season as well. Their hopes of turning around their poor early-season form by sacking Guiseppe Iachini and appointing Cesare Prandelli in his stead has thus far not worked out and they remain dangerously close to the drop zone.

Juventus are yet to lose a league game under Andrea Pirlo and they produced their most convincing performance of the season against Parma last week where Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a brace and Kulusevski and Alvaro Morata got a goal each.

The Bianconeri also have the best defensive record in the league and are thus well placed to take all three points against an off-colour Fiorentina. But coach Pandrelli's men will hope against hope to put one over on Pirlo's men. They will be desperate to build on consecutive draws against Sassuolo and Verona.

They will also not want to give Federico Chiesa the opportunity to have the last laugh after leaving the club and joining Juventus amid a lot of tension during the summer.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

Juventus and Fiorentina have clashed a total of 182 times. Juventus have won 86 times. Fiorentina have only won on 39 occasions. 57 matches have ended in draws. The last time these two sides met was in February earlier this year and Juventus won 3-0 at home.

Juventus form guide: W-W-W-D-W

Fiorentina form guide: L-D-L-D-D

Juventus vs Fiorentina Team News

On injuries: “Dybala trained with the team today, a little apart and a little with the team, tomorrow he can come with us.”



“Demiral is also a bit better, while Arthur is not available, because the blow he took against Atalanta still hurts him.”#JuveFiorentina — Juve Canal (@juvecanal2) December 21, 2020

Paulo Dybala is back in the squad but just how much of a part he'll play is uncertain after missing out against Parma subsequent to suffering a muscle strain last week.

Arthur is sidelined for this one after picking up an injury in the game against Atalanta. Merih Demiral might not be risked against Fiorentina as he nears a full return from injury. Cuadrado is set to make a return.

Injuries: Arthur, Merih Demiral, Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: Paulo Dybala

Suspensions: None

SQUAD LIST | 📋



The Viola players travelling to Turin to face Juventus in our final game of 2020 🔥#ForzaViola 💜 #JuveFiorentina pic.twitter.com/mch3BWzGnl — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) December 21, 2020

Midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan is the only player who's not available for selection as far as Fiorentina are concerned.

Injuries: Joseph Alfred Duncan

Doubtful: None

Suspensions: None

Juventus vs Fiorentina Predicted Lineups

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Rodrigo Bentancur, Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Fiorentina Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; German Pezzella, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor; Venuti, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon; Franck Ribery, Dusan Vlahovic

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Juventus have the best defensive record in the league and Fiorentina haven't scored in their last four away games. This should be quite straightforward for the Bianconeri.

Match prediction: Juventus 3-0 Fiorentina