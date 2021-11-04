Juventus vs Fiorentina prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus are set to play Fiorentina at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday for their next Serie A fixture.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 4-2 win over Sergei Semak's Zenit Saint Petersburg in the group stages of the Champions League. A brace from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and goals from Italian winger Federico Chiesa and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata ensured victory for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

An own goal from centre-back Leonardo Bonucci and a late second-half goal from Iran international Sardar Azmoun proved to be mere consolation for Zenit Saint Petersburg.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, beat Thiago Motta's Spezia 3-0 in the league. A hat-trick from Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic sealed the deal for Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina.

Juventus vs Fiorentina Head-to-Head

In 32 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 17 games, lost five and drawn 10.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. A first-half goal from Serbia international Dusan Vlahovic for Fiorentina was cancelled out by a goal from former Chelsea and Atletico Madrid attacker Alvaro Morata for Juventus.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: L-L-D-W-W

Fiorentina form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-L-L

Juventus vs Fiorentina Team News

Juventus

Juventus are likely to be without full-back Mattia De Sciglio and striker Moise Kean. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Moise Kean, Mattia De Sciglio

Suspended: None

Fiorentina

Meanwhile, Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano will be unable to call upon the services of Polish goalkeeper Bartlomiej Dragowski and Chilean midfielder Erick Pulgar, while there are doubts over the availability of Argentina international Nicolas Gonzalez and Russian forward Aleksandr Kokorin.

Injured: Bartlomiej Dragowski, Erick Pulgar

Doubtful: Aleksandr Kokorin, Nicolas Gonzalez

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Fiorentina Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro, Federico Chiesa, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata

Fiorentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Sofyan Amrabat, Gaetano Castrovilli, Jose Callejon, Dusan Vlahovic, Riccardo Saponara

Juventus vs Fiorentina Prediction

Juventus have endured a poor league season so far, and are 9th in Serie A. While they have excelled in the Champions League, their league difficulties have been well covered. They are clearly in a rebuilding phase right now.

Fiorentina, on the other hand, are 7th in the league, three points ahead of Juventus. Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic is the club's superstar, and is unlikely to remain with Fiorentina for long.

A close match is on the cards, but Juventus should win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Fiorentina

