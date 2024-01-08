Juventus vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th January 2024 

Juventus host Frosinone at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday for their quarter-final clash in the Coppa Italia.

The Old Lady are looking to win their first title in the competition since 2021 and come into the fixture on the back of a crushing 6-1 victory over Salernitana in the last round.

Salernitana went ahead in the opening minute at the Allianz Stadium as they started the match brightly and threatened to cause an upset. But Massimiliano Allgeri's side found their feet eventually and netted six times to blow the minnows out of the park.

At the weekend, Juventus managed to beat the side once again, but this time in Serie A, as Dusan Vlahovic's 91st-minute winner earned them a 2-1 comeback victory.

With four wins in a row, the league giants are returning to form, and ironically, this run started against their next opponents Frosinone, whom they beat 2-1 in the league.

Ranked 15th in the league, Frosinone have endured a nightmare return to the top tier this season. The Canaries have won just five times in 19 games and lost on 10 occasions, including in each of their last four.

However, their last result in the Coppa Italia was truly surprising. Frosinone crushed reigning Italian champions Napoli 4-0 away from home in a stellar display, undoubtedly their best of the season.

They will be eager to cause another upset here.

Juventus vs Frosinone Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been only seven previous clashes between the sides and Juventus has navigated through all of them unbeaten, winning six.

The only time Frosinone managed to avoid a defeat at the hands of Juventus was in September 2015, their first clash, where the Canaries held them to a 1-1 draw away from home in Serie A.

This will be the first time that Juventus and Frosinone clash in the Italian Cup.

Frosinone have lost their last three games, whereas Juventus have won their last four.

This is Juve's 17th consecutive appearance in the quarter-finals of the cup, and they have reached the semi-final in each of their last four attempts.

Juventus vs Frosinone Prediction

Juventus are the favorites on paper as expected. Frosinone will look back on their Napoli thrashing for inspiration but haven't been impressive since then.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Frosinone

Juventus vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No