Juventus vs Frosinone Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25th 2024

Juventus will welcome Frosinone to the Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last four league outings, suffering two defeats. In their previous outing, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Verona in their away game last week. Dušan Vlahović leveled the scores from the penalty spot in the first half. Adrien Rabiot equalized just three minutes after Tijjani Noslin had given Verona the lead again in the second half.

The visitors are also winless in their last four league games, suffering three defeats on the trot. They lost 3-0 at home to Roma last week, failing to score for the first time in five games.

The hosts' poor run has allowed league leaders Inter Milan to open up a nine-point lead in the league standings, and they also have a game in hand. The visitors, meanwhile, have dropped to 15th place in the league table, and just three points separate them from 18th-placed Verona.

Juventus vs Frosinone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns eight times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture and have an unbeaten record against their southern rivals. They have seven wins to their name, and one meeting has ended in a draw.

They have met twice this season, with Juventus recording a 2-1 away win in the reverse fixture in the Serie A in December and also registering a comfortable 4-0 home win in the Coppa Italia last month.

Frosinone have the worst defensive record in Serie A this season, conceding 52 goals in 25 games, with 30 of them coming in away games.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in six of their eight meetings against the visitors.

Juventus vs Frosinone Prediction

After a winning start to 2024, recording five wins on the spin, the Bianconeri have gone winless in their last four games, failing to score twice in that period. They are winless in their last two home games, with a draw and a loss, conceding one goal apiece.

They have scored nine goals while conceding just once in their four home games in this fixture and are strong favorites. Danilo suffered an ankle injury in the dying moments of the game against Verona and is not an option for head coach Massimiliano Allegri. Bremer is back after serving a suspension and should return to the starting XI.

The Ciociari have registered just one win in their last 10 games in all competitions, suffering eight losses. They have suffered three consecutive losses in Serie A, conceding 11 goals while scoring just thrice, and might struggle here. They are winless in their last 15 away games in the competition, which is cause for concern.

Simone Romagnoli is back from a suspension and should return to the starting XI, bolstering their defense in this crucial match.

While both teams have endured a four-game winless run in Serie A recently, considering Juventus' dominance in the head-to-head record and the visitors' poor away form, the hosts are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Frosinone

Juventus vs Frosinone Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes