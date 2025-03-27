Juventus vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th March 2025

The 2024-25 edition of Serie A is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Genoa lock horns with an impressive Juventus side in an important encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Juventus vs Genoa Preview

Genoa are currently in 12th place in the Serie A standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side edged Lecce to a narrow 2-1 victory last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fifth place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Bianconeri slumped to a damaging 3-0 victory at the hands of Juventus in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have an excellent recent record against Genoa and have won 24 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Genoa's five victories.

Genoa have recorded a total of 68 defeats against Juventus in Serie A - at least eight more defeats than they have suffered against any other opponent in the history of the competition.

Juventus have failed to win 16 of their 29 matches in Serie A so far this season - their lowest such tally at this stage of the season since their 2010-11 campaign.

Juventus have failed to find the back of the net in their last two matches in Serie A and have already endured a run of three such games in a row on one previous occasion this season.

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

Juventus have an impressive squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive so far this season. The Bianconeri have conceded seven goals in their last two games in Serie A and will need to present a robust front in this fixture.

Genoa can pull off an upset on their day but have a poor historical record in this fixture. Juventus are the better team at the moment and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Genoa

Juventus vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

