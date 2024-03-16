Juventus vs Genoa Prediction and Betting Tips | March 17th 2024

Juventus will invite Genoa to the Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in Serie A action on Sunday.

The hosts have endured a poor run of form recently, with just one win in their last seven league outings. Second-half goals from Andrea Cambiaso and Arkadiusz Milik helped them play out a 2-2 draw at home against Atalanta last week. Their poor form has seen them drop to third place in the league standings and trail league leaders Inter Milan by 17 points.

The visitors have not fared much better and have just one win in their last six league games. They have suffered back-to-back losses in their two games in March and suffered a 3-2 home loss to Monza last week.

Second-half goals from Albert Guðmundsson and Vitinha helped them come back from two goals down but Daniel Maldini's 79th-minute strike helped Monza eke out a narrow win.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northwestern Italian rivals have 141 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, with more than three times the wins (85) as the visitors (27). 29 meetings between them have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last two league meetings against the hosts and the reverse fixture in December ended in a 1-1 draw.

Six of the last eight meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Juventus have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season.

Genoa have suffered just one loss in away games in 2024 and have just one win to their name as well.

The visitors have failed to score in 12 of their last 23 away meetings against the hosts in all competitions.

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

The Bianconeri have just one win in their last seven league outings while suffering three defeats. Interestingly, they have conceded two goals apiece in their last four games and will look to improve upon their defensive performance in this match. They are unbeaten at home against the visitors since 1991, recording 19 wins in 23 games.

Massimiliano Allegri welcomes back Dusan Vlahovic from a suspension while Adrien Rabiot is also available after overcoming a foot injury. While Vlahovic is expected to start here, Rabiot will likely be benched.

The Grifone have lost three of their last five league games and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last six away games in Serie A. Nonetheless, they have just one win in away meetings against the hosts since 1939 and might struggle here.

There are no team news updates for manager Alberto Gilardino ahead of the trip to Turin but he will be without defender Stefano Sabelli, who is suspended due to yellow card accumulation.

While both teams have been in poor form recently, considering Juve's home record in this fixture and home form this season, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Genoa

Juventus vs Genoa Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes