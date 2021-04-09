Juventus vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus will look to grab back-to-back wins in Serie A when they welcome Genoa to the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Genoa will be aiming to return to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Fiorentina last time out.

Juventus returned to winning ways with an impressive 2-1 victory over Napoli on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala scored in each half to hand Juventus their first win in three games.

Andrea Pirlo’s men have now leapfrogged Atalanta into third place and are just one point behind second-placed AC Milan.

Given Inter Milan’s 12-point lead over Juve at the top of the table, the Turin side’s title chances are now extremely slim, if not completely over.

However, they will aim to finish the season strongly as qualifying for the Champions League remains a priority.

Genoa, meanwhile, picked up their fifth draw in eight games in a 1-1 stalemate at home against Fiorentina last time out.

In a game where the visitors were reduced to 10 men, Dusan Vlahovic’s 23rd-minute strike canceled out Mattia Destro’s opener.

While Genoa have been decent this season, they find themselves in 13th place in the Serie table.

Advertisement

This has been largely down to their 11 draws picked up this season, the second-highest number of draws in the league this term.

Davide Ballardini will aim to change his side's fortunes in the coming weeks. However, first up is the uphill task of taking on a determined Juventus side.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Juventus have been utterly dominant in this fixture, picking up 21 wins from their 31 meetings. Genoa have managed just four wins, while six games have ended all square.

Their last encounter was in the Coppa Italia back in January, when Juventus grabbed a hard-earned 3-2 win in extra time.

The hosts are currently on a four-game winning streak against Genoa across all competitions.

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-W-D

Juventus Genoa Team News

Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi has tested positive for COVID-19 and will join Merih Demiral and Leonardo Bonucci in isolation.

Paulo Dybala had an excellent cameo off the bench against Napoli and could be rewarded with a place in the starting XI on Sunday.

Injured: None

COVID-19: Federico Bernadeshi, Merih Demiral, Leonardo Bonucci

Advertisement

⚽️ Tutti in campo: inizia la settimana che porta a #JuventusGenoa! pic.twitter.com/l4e3o8CSuo — Genoa CFC (@GenoaCFC) April 6, 2021

Genoa

Genoa will be without 22-year-old midfielder Luca Pellegrini, who is sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Kevin Strootman will also sit out this tie due to suspension after picking up five yellow cards.

Injured: Luca Pellegrini

Suspended: Kevin Strootman

Juventus vs Genoa Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini; Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Genoa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Andrea Masiello, Ivan Radovanovic, Domenico Criscito; Davide Zappacosta, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Miha Zajc, Lennart Czyborra; Mattia Destro, Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

Juventus bounced back to winning ways against high-flying Napoli last time out.

We predict that Juve will build on that impressive outing and grab a win on Sunday.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Genoa