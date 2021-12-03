Juventus vs Genoa prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus host Genoa at Allianz Stadium in Serie A on Sunday, aiming for their second consecutive victory.

The Bianconeri overcame promoted side Salernitana 2-0 in midweek, courtesy of goals from Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata.

But they remain in seventh place with only 24 points from 15 games, seven off fourth-placed Atalanta, and will be looking to close the gap on them.

Genoa, meanwhile, are down in 18th place, having won only once in their campaign so far.

Davide Ballardini was also given the boot last month with former AC Milan legend Andriy Shevchenko coming in, although he's yet to oversee a victory since taking charge.

Juventus vs Genoa Head-To-Head

Juventus have won 22 of their last 32 clashes with Genoa, losing only four times, the last of which came in February 2019.

Since then, the Bianconeri have won all five of their encounters with the Ligurian outfit.

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-W

Genoa Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-L-D-D

Juventus vs Genoa Team News

Juventus

Mattia De Sciglio and Weston McKennie are nearing their return from muscle and knee injuries respectively, but this game might have come too soon for them.

Federico Chiesa isn't expected to return until the end of this month while Danilo is ruled out until 2022. Aaron Ramsey is still unavailable too.

Having scored off the bench in midweek, Alvaro Morata might come in for Moise Kean here.

Injured: Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Forza Juventus @ForzaJuveEN Juventus are expected to play 4-2-3-1 formation against Genoa: Kulusevski, Dybala, Bernardeschi and Morata in attack. #juvelive Juventus are expected to play 4-2-3-1 formation against Genoa: Kulusevski, Dybala, Bernardeschi and Morata in attack. #juvelive

Genoa

Il Grifone were already riven with injuries before seeing their misery compounded in the last game as Stefano Sturaro and Nicolo Rovella both picked up injuries.

First-team regulars like Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo and Mattia Destro are currently out too.

Injured: Stefano Sturaro, Nicolo Rovella, Nikola Maksimovic, Felipe Caicedo, Mattia Destro, Mohamed Fares, Yayah Kallon, Domenico Criscito, Francesco Cassata

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs Genoa Predicted XI

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi; Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata.

Genoa (3-5-2): Salvatore Sirigu; Zinho Vanheusden, Johan Vásquez, Andrea Masiello; Paolo Ghiglione, Hernani, Valon Behrami, Milan Badelj, Andrea Cambiaso; Caleb Ekuban, Flavio Bianchi.

Juventus vs Genoa Prediction

Juventus have a terrific record against Genoa, who're also beleaguered due to a raft of injury concerns.

The Bianconeri may have dropped points against unlikely opposition but should be able to sneak through with all three points here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Genoa

Edited by Shardul Sant