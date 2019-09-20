Juventus vs Hellas Verona: Predicted XI for Juve | Serie A 2019/20

Juventus talisman, Cristiano Ronaldo

It certainly was deja vu for Maurizio Sarri, as he watched his side share the spoils with Atletico Madrid in midweek in the UEFA Champions League, making it the second consecutive game the Bianconeri have dropped two points. Juve couldn't score against Fiorentina last time out, and that was quite a shocker because La Viola hadn't picked up points this season before that encounter.

Juventus play hosts to Italian minnows, Hellas Verona this weekend in the Serie A, and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

Gil Scaligeri has been somewhat decent this season so far, registering a draw, a win, and loss. They most notably have had a solid defence this term, with just two goals conceded so far. They lost last weekend to Italian giants, AC Milan, and will be wary of a consecutive defeat to another Italian behemoth.

Juventus have a formidable head-to-head record against Verona. The sides have played 19 times and the Old Lady has the bulk of wins at 14, in stark contrast to Gil Scaligeri's two victories. The sides have settled for a draw on three occasions.

Also, Juve have hosted Verona 10 times and have won on all those occasions, scoring 25 times against their less-fancied opponents. The Bianconeri have also put at least two goals past Verona in the last five meetings in Turin.

Ivan Juric and his charges cannot afford to blink in this fixture, as it certainly could get ugly for them at Juventus' stronghold, the Allianz Stadium.

Team news

Paulo Dybala could be in line for a start this weekend

Maurizio Sarri is likely to make some changes to his starting XI this weekend, with a fresher player like Paulo Dybala given the nod ahead of Gonzalo Higuain who started in midweek against Atletico.

He should start alongside the irrepressible Cristiano Ronaldo, who is always rearing to go and certainly the first name on the manager's list of starters.

Marko Pjaka: Out injured

Mattia De Sciglio: Out injured

Douglas Costa: Out injured

Giorgio Chiellini: Out injured

Probable starting XI for Juventus

Juventus (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny, Danilo Luiz Da Silva, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Blaise Matuidi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Emre Can, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala, Cristiano Ronaldo.