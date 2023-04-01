Juventus vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

The Serie A returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 18th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Sampdoria last week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive in recent weeks. The Bianconeri edged Inter Milan to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 15 of the last 24 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's four victories.

Juventus won the reverse fixture in November last year and could complete the league double over Hellas Verona for the first time since the 2017-18 season.

Juventus have won their last two matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and have managed to keep clean sheets in both games.

Juventus have played 31 home games against Hellas Verona without losing a single game in the Serie A - their best such record against a single opponent in the competition.

In the last 20 matches in the Serie A, Juventus have picked up 46 points - only Napoli have a better record in the league during this period.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Juventus have shown definitive improvement under Allegri this season and will be intent on pushing for a place in the top four. The Bianconeri have an array of talented players in their ranks and can be effective on their day.

Hellas Verona have endured a difficult campaign and will need to work hard to avoid relegation this season. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Hellas Verona

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Angel Di Maria to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts Man City vs Liverpool and other Premier League GW 29 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes