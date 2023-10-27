Juventus vs Hellas Verona Prediction and Betting Tips | 28th October 2023

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Hellas Verona lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Preview

Hellas Verona are currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Napoli last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have been in impressive form this season. The Bianconeri edged AC Milan to a 1-0 victory in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good recent record against Hellas Verona and have won 16 out of their last 25 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Hellas Verona's four victories.

Juventus have won each of their last three matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A and have kept clean sheets in each of these games.

Juventus have failed to find the back of the net in only one of their last 29 matches against Hellas Verona in the Serie A, with their only such game during this period coming in a 2-0 defeat in 2000.

Hellas Verona are winless in their last 32 matches away from home against Juventus in the Serie A and have lost 27 such games during this period.

Juventus have kept clean sheets in each of their last two matches at home in the Serie A.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Juventus have an impressive squad at their disposal and have managed to restore their form at home. The likes of Dusan Vlahovic and Federico Chiesa can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Hellas Verona have not been at their best this season and will need to play out of their skins in this match. Juventus are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Hellas Verona

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score - Yes