Juventus vs Hellas Verona prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus are set to play Hellas Verona at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in Serie A.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Stefano Pioli's AC Milan in the league. Juventus failed to register a shot on target, while AC Milan managed four.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, beat Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna 2-1 in the league. Goals from attacker Gianluca Caprari and veteran Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic ensured victory for Igor Tudor's Hellas Verona. Italy international Riccardo Orsolini scored the consolation goal for Bologna.

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Head-to-Head

In 14 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won seven games, lost three and drawn four.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Hellas Verona beating Juventus 2-1. A first-half brace from Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone secured the win for Hellas Verona. A late second-half goal from American midfielder Weston McKennie proved to be a mere consolation for Juventus.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W-W-D-W

Hellas Verona form guide in Serie A: W-W-L-W-D

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Team News

Juventus

Juventus will be without star winger Federico Chiesa, while there are doubts over the availability of Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro and attacker Federico Bernardeschi. Midfielder Manuel Locatelli is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Federico Chiesa

Doubtful: Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro

Suspended: Manuel Locatelli

Hellas Verona

Meanwhile, Hellas Verona manager Igor Tudor will be unable to call upon the services of Polish centre-back Pawel Dawidowicz, while there are doubts over the availability of left-back Gianluca Frabotta. Argentina international Giovanni Simeone is suspended.

Injured: Pawel Dawidowicz

Doubtful: Gianluca Frabotta

Suspended: Giovanni Simeone

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini, Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie, Paulo Dybala, Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Hellas Verona Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Lorenzo Montipo, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Gunter, Nicolo Casale, Davide Faraoni, Adrien Tameze, Miguel Veloso, Darko Lazovic, Antonin Barak, Gianluca Caprari, Nikola Kalinic

Juventus vs Hellas Verona Prediction

Juventus were active during the January transfer window. Having let go of Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski to Tottenham Hotspur, the Serie A giants made a big splash by signing in-demand striker Dusan Vlahovic. Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria has joined as well. Juventus are currently 5th in the league, and will need Vlahovic to hit the ground running.

Hellas Verona, on the other hand, are 9th in the league, and have won three of their last five league games. Argentine striker Giovanni Simeone has scored 12 league goals for them this season.

Juventus will be the favourites to win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Hellas Verona

