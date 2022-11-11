Juventus vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th November 2022

The Serie A is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Lazio lock horns with Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus side in a crucial encounter at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday.

Juventus vs Lazio Preview

Lazio are currently in second place in the Serie A standings and have been in impressive form so far this season. The Biancocelesti edged Monza to a 1-0 victory this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Juventus, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the league table at the moment and have improved after a slow start to their campaign. The Bianconeri defeated Hellas Verona by a 1-0 margin in their previous game and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Juventus vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have a good record against Lazio and have won 30 of the last 57 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Lazio's 13 victories.

Juventus are unbeaten in 33 of their last 35 matches against Lazio in the Serie A, with their two defeats during this period coming in 2017 and 2019.

Since a 0-0 draw in November 2012, Juventus have found the back of the net in each of their last 19 Serie A matches against Lazio and have scored an impressive 37 goals in these games.

Lazio have found the back of the net in each of their last three away league games against Juventus and could extend the streak to four games for the first time in 20 years.

Juventus have won their last three home games in the Serie A by an aggregate 9-0 margin and last won four such games in a row under Andrea Pirlo in March 2021.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction

Juventus have grown in stature under Massimiliano Allegri and seem to have found their feet in the Serie A. The Bianconeri have a robust squad at their disposal and will be up against a formidable test this weekend.

Lazio can pack a punch on their day and could give the likes of Napoli and AC Milan a run for their money this season. Both teams are evenly matched on paper and could play out a draw on Sunday.

Prediction: Juventus 2-2 Lazio

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Pedro to score - Yes

