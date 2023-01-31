Juventus vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd February 2023

Juventus are set to play Lazio at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday in the quarter-final of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 2-0 loss to Raffaele Palladino's Monza in the league. First-half goals from attacker Patrick Ciurria and Portuguese striker Dany Mota sealed the deal for Monza.

Lazio, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the league. A first-half goal from centre-back Nicolo Casale for Lazio was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Argentine forward Nicolas Gonzalez for Fiorentina.

Juventus vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 40 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus have won 26 games, lost seven and drawn seven.

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic have both managed seven goal contributions in 10 league starts for Juventus.

Argentine attacker Angel Di Maria has five goal contributions in seven league starts for Juventus.

Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has 12 goal contributions in 18 league starts for Lazio.

Attacker Mattia Zaccagni has eight goals this season in the league for Lazio.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction

Juventus are not in a good position right now. A 15-point deduction in the league has seen Massimiliano Allegri's men drop 13th in the league, and it is evident that the decision has impacted the morale of the players, who had strung together a decent run of form before the verdict.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Juventus Serie A’s FIGC Prosecutor has ruled that Juventus will be given a -15 point deduction as result of the “Plusvalenza Case”, club’s capital gain violations Serie A’s FIGC Prosecutor has ruled that Juventus will be given a -15 point deduction as result of the “Plusvalenza Case”, club’s capital gain violations 🚨 #Juventus

They have now winless in their last three league games, and Allegri has stoked fears by admitting that Juventus could be involved in a relegation battle. As such, the Coppa Italia can be interpreted in different ways; as a hindrance, or as a potential chance to provide some positivity to what has been a horrid season so far.

How the mighty have fallen Juventus are now 13th in Serie A after losing 2-0 to Monza at homeHow the mighty have fallen Juventus are now 13th in Serie A after losing 2-0 to Monza at home 😱How the mighty have fallen 😳 https://t.co/5Xgv9OhTg9

Lazio, on the other hand, are 3rd in the league, having, like many other teams, benefitted from Juventus' drop down the league table. They are 15 points behind league leaders Napoli, and will hope to ensure that they maintain their current position on the league table and qualify for Champions League football next season.

The likes of Atalanta, AC Milan and Roma are circling extremely close though; and will be favourites ahead of Lazio to finish in the top four.

Juventus are in a bad state right now; Lazio to win here.

Prediction: Juventus 0-1 Lazio

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Lazio

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Lazio to keep a clean sheet- Yes

