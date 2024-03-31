Juventus vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | April 2, 2024

Juventus welcome Lazio to the Allianz Stadium in the first leg of the Coppa Italia semifinals on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their place in the last-four with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Frosinone in January, with Arkadiusz Milik bagging a hat-trick. Lazio, meanwhile, sealed their berth in the semis with a hard-fought 1-0 win over local rivals Roma. Mattia Zaccagni scored the only goal of the game from the spot in the second half, where three players were sent off in stoppage time.

In their Serie A meeting on Saturday, Adam Marušić's injury-time strike helped Lazio win 1-0 at home as Juventus went winless in March across competitions.

Juventus vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 192 times across competitions. Juventus lead 100-48.

Both teams have registered home wins in Serie A meetings in the last two seasons.

Juventus have the upper hand in Coppa Italia meetings in this fixture, leading 11-8.

The Bianconeri have won their last four Coppa Italia meetings against Lazio, keeping three straight clean sheets.

Juventus are winless in four games across competitions, failing to score in their last two.

Lazio have five wins and as many losses in their last 10 away games across competitions.

Lazio have scored 10 goals in two games in the Coppa Italia this season.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction

Juventus are winless in four games, failing to score in the last two. They have one win in five home games across competitions. Nonetheless, they are unbeaten in six home meetings against Lazio, winning five.

Filip Kostic is back in training after missing out on the Serie A meeting last week and is an option for boss Massimiliano Allegri. Alex Sandro and Carlos Alcaraz took part in partial training and face late fitness tests. Arkadiusz Milik remains sidelined with an injury, but Dusan Vlahovic should be back after serving a suspension in the league meeting on Saturday.

Lazio, meanwhile, have two wins on the trot after consecutive losses in their first three games in March. They have two wins in their last 10 games in this fixture, with both coming at home.

Manager Igor Tudor had a winning debut and will look to secure a second consecutive win over Juventus. Ivan Provedel and Nicolò Rovella remain sidelined with injuries and won't travel to Turin.

The Bianconeri welcome back a couple of players. With that in mind and considering their home advantage, Juventus should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Lazio

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Luis Alberto to score or assist any time - Yes