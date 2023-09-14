Juventus vs Lazio Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Juventus entertain Lazio at the Allianz Stadium in the Serie A on Saturday (September 16) as league action returns following the international break.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, winning two of their three games. After dropping points at home to Bologna in a 1-1 draw, they won 2-0 at Empoli. Danilo scored in the first half before Federico Chiesa doubled the lead in the 82nd minute.

Lazio, meanwhile, won 2-1 at reigning champions Napoli in their previous outing for their first win of the campaign. Luis Alberto's 30th-minute opener was canceled out by Piotr Zieliński just two minutes later before Daichi Kamada bagged a 52nd-minute winner.

Juventus are third with seven points while Lazio (3) are down in 12th in the standings after three games.

Juventus vs Lazio Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry. In 190 times across competitions since 1929, with Juventus leading 99-47.

Lazio won 2-1 at home in their last league meeting in April, their first win in eight games in the fixture.

Juventus are unbeaten in six home meetings against Lazio across competitions, losing once since 2009.

Lazio have suffered more defeats in Serie A against Juventus (85) than any other team.

Juventus have scored at least twice in nine of their last nine 11 home meetings against Lazio, who have failed to score six times.

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction

The Old Lady have had a good start to the season, keeping two clean sheets in three games. In their only home game, they drew 1-1, though.

They have lost once in eight meetings against Lazio, keeping three clean sheets in their last five matchups. Massimiliano Allegri will be without Paul Pogba, who tested positive for testosterone. The Frenchman had made two appearances off the bench.

Lazio, meanwhile, returned to winning ways after back-to-back defeats. Maurizio Sarri has a full-strength squad at his disposal. However, considering Juve's solid record against Lazio and home advantage, expect the hosts to win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Lazio

Juventus vs Lazio Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Dusan Vlahovic to score or assist any time - Yes