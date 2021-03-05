Juventus vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus take on Lazio in a crunch Serie A clash in Turin on Saturday, as they look to keep alive their faint hopes of catching Inter Milan in the Scudetto race.

The Bianconeri are currently third in Serie A, but have the same number of points and same goal difference as Atalanta.

Andrea Pirlo knows his side cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to win another Scudetto. They are also just two points ahead of Roma in the race to finish in the top four.

Juventus are currently 10 points behind Inter Milan, having played a game less than Antonio Conte's side.

In their last game on Tuesday night, Juventus beat Spezia 3-0 to bounce back from a 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona last weekend.

Alvaro Morata, Federico Chiesa and Cristiano Ronaldo scored on the night as Juve eased past Spezia in that game.

Lazio, on the other hand, are six points off the top four and face a fight if they are to compete again in the UEFA Champions League next season.

They have lost two of their last three games in the league, and that has severely dented their prospects. The Romans currently sit in seventh position. In their last game, Lazio were beaten 2-0 by Bologna.

Juventus vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Juventus have won 28 of the last 54 matches they have played against Lazio, losing only 13.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, Felipe Caicedo scored an injury-time equalizer to deny Juventus the three points after Ronaldo had opened the scoring.

Juventus form guide: W-D-W-L-L

Lazio form guide: L-L-W-L-W

Juventus vs Lazio Team News

Juventus

Juventus are still dealing with plenty of injuries in their squad at the moment. Giorgio Chiellini is ruled out, while the involvement from the start of Leanardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado is in doubt. Arthur and Paulo Dybala are out as well.

Rodrigo Bentancur has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating.

Injured: Arthur, Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci, Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: Gianluca Frabotta

Unavailable: Rodrigo Bentancur

Lazio

Manuel Lazzari has a calf injury that will keep him out of the game. Both Luiz Felipe and Stefan Radu are long-term absentees for Lazio.

Injured: Manuel Lazzari, Luiz Felipe, Stefan Radu

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Lazio Predicted XIs

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Danilo, Merih Demiral, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Lazio Predicted XI (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Marco Parolo, Francesco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Luis Alberto, Senad Lulic; Joaquin Correa, Ciro Immobile

Juventus vs Lazio Prediction

Juventus have been the epitome of inconsistency this season, but Lazio aren't faring much better.

We are predicting a narrow Juve win in this game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Lazio