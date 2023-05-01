Juventus vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2023 

Juventus will host Lecce at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in another round of Serie A football.

The home side have had a largely turbulent campaign but remain on the hunt for Champions League football next season. They played out a 1-1 draw against Bologna last time out, falling behind in the opening 10 minutes of the game before Arkadiusz Milik scored a leveler on the hour mark after initially squandering a penalty kick.

Juventus have picked up 60 points from 32 games this season and sit third in Serie A. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Wednesday.

Lecce have had their struggles this season and currently find themselves deep in the bottom half of the table, although they remain hopeful of survival. They returned to winning ways in the league last week, beating Udinese 1-0 at the Via del Mare via a second-half penalty from Gabriel Strefezza.

Juventus vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 23 meetings between Juventus and Lecce. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and are undefeated in their last five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Old Lady have picked up 36 points on home turf in the league this season, the joint-highest in the competition so far.

Nine of Lecce's 15 league wins this season have come away from home.

The Bianconeri have conceded 27 goals in Serie A this season. Only Lazio (24) and league leaders Napoli (22) have conceded fewer.

Juventus vs Lecce Prediction

Juventus are winless in their last five games across all competitions and have won just one of their last eight. They have, however, lost just one of their last 10 games at the Allianz Stadium and will be looking forward to Wednesday's game.

Lecce's latest result ended an eight-game winless run and they will aim to build on that this week. They have lost their last four away games and could lose here as well.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Lecce

Juventus vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last seven matchups)

