Juventus vs Lecce Prediction and Betting Tips | September 26th 2023

Juventus will welcome Lecce to the Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in a midweek Serie A clash on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday, as they struggled defensively in their away game at Sassuolo, falling to a 4-2 loss. Federico Chiesa scored his fourth goal of the season to equalize for the Old Lady in the 78th minute but they ended up conceding twice later in the match.

Lecce extended their unbeaten run in the league to five games on Saturday, recording a 1-0 home win over Genoa. Rémi Oudin scored the game's only goal in the 83rd minute, with Genoa reduced to 10 men in the 36th minute.

They are just one of the two teams with an unbeaten record after five games in Serie A this season, alongside league leaders Inter Milan, who have a 100% record.

Juventus vs Lecce Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 42 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their southern rivals with 28 wins in these games. The visitors have got the better of the hosts four times and 10 games have ended in draws.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last six meetings against the visitors, recording four wins. They recorded a league double in Serie A last season, registering a 2-1 home win in May.

The visitors have just one win in their away games at Juventus, with that victory coming in Serie A in 2004.

At home, Juventus have scored at least two goals in nine of their last 10 meetings against the visitors.

Lecce have recorded just one win in their last nine away games in Serie A. Interestingly, they are unbeaten in away games since a 2-1 loss against the hosts in May.

Juventus vs Lecce Prediction

The Bianconeri suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday and will look to bounce back with a win in this home game. They are unbeaten in their last eight home meetings against the visitors and should have the upper hand in this match.

Massimiliano Allegri remains without the services of Mattia De Sciglio, who is sidelined with an ACL injury. Alex Sandro suffered a hamstring injury during training and is expected to sit this one out as well.

The Giallorossi have enjoyed their best start to a Serie A campaign this season and have gone unbeaten in their first five games of the season for the first time in history. They have drawn both of their away games this season, conceding three goals in these games.

Lameck Banda is expected to miss the match with a thigh injury while Kastriot Dermaku also remains sidelined. Federico Baschirotto will return from his suspension, bolstering the defense for Roberto D'Aversa, the Serie A Coach of the Month for August.

While the hosts have a solid record against the visitors, considering Lecce's unbeaten run thus far, we expect them to hold Juve to a draw.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Lecce

Juventus vs Lecce Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Federico Chiesa to score or assist any time - Yes