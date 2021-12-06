Juventus vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures wrap up over the week as Juventus and Malmo go head-to-head at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea and Juventus have already booked their places in the knockout stages of the competition from Group H while Zenit Saint Petersburg will head into the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Malmo are winless in the competition, with one draw and four losses to their name.

Juventus suffered a 4-0 loss at Chelsea in their previous outing in the competition but have recorded two back-to-back 2-0 wins in Serie A.

Malmo earned their first point in the competition in a 1-1 draw with Zenit in their previous outing but have fared well in Allsvenskan and they secured the league title with a 0-0 draw against Halmstad.

Juventus vs Malmo Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with all of them coming in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus have a 100% record in this fixture.

I Bianconeri have dominated the fixture and are yet to concede a goal against their Swedish rivals. They last met in the opening fixture of the competition in September at Eleda Stadion. With first-half goals from Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, the game ended in a 3-0 win for the Italian giants.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Juventus vs Malmo Team News

Juventus

Federico Chiesa has been ruled out with a thigh strain until Christmas. Mattia Perin has been asked to self-isolate after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Here are the other absentees for the hosts:

Weston McKennie - Ligament injury

Danilo - Thigh injury

Aaron Ramsey - Muscle injury

Mattia De Sciglio - Back in training

Injured: Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Mattia Perin

Malmo

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side here. Here are the long-term absentees for the Swedish side -

Ola Toivonen - Collarbone injury

Jonas Knudsen - Knee injury

Felix Beijmo - Knee injury

Injuries: Felix Beijmo, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen

Suspension: None

Juventus vs Malmo Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson; Adi Nalic, Oscar Lewicki, Sergio Pena, Sebastian Nnasi, Soren Rieks; Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

Juventus vs Malmo Prediction

Juventus have bounced back from two consecutive defeats with back-to-back 2-0 wins. Malmo will be full of confidence after winning their second title in a row and might put up a challenge against the hosts.

The Serie A giants are yet to concede a goal against the Swedish side, who have scored just one goal this campaign. A win and clean sheet for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Malmo

