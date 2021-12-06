×
Create
Notifications

Juventus vs Malmo prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Juventus host Malmo in their upcoming Champions League fixture on Wednesday
Juventus host Malmo in their upcoming Champions League fixture on Wednesday
Shubham Dupare
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Dec 06, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Preview

UEFA Champions League group stage fixtures wrap up over the week as Juventus and Malmo go head-to-head at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday.

Chelsea and Juventus have already booked their places in the knockout stages of the competition from Group H while Zenit Saint Petersburg will head into the Europa League knockout round playoffs. Malmo are winless in the competition, with one draw and four losses to their name.

Juventus suffered a 4-0 loss at Chelsea in their previous outing in the competition but have recorded two back-to-back 2-0 wins in Serie A.

Malmo earned their first point in the competition in a 1-1 draw with Zenit in their previous outing but have fared well in Allsvenskan and they secured the league title with a 0-0 draw against Halmstad.

Just 5⃣ spots remain for the Round of 16! 😬Who will fill them? 🤷‍♂️#UCL

Juventus vs Malmo Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between the two sides across all competitions, with all of them coming in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus have a 100% record in this fixture.

I Bianconeri have dominated the fixture and are yet to concede a goal against their Swedish rivals. They last met in the opening fixture of the competition in September at Eleda Stadion. With first-half goals from Alex Sandro, Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata, the game ended in a 3-0 win for the Italian giants.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-L-W

Malmo form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-D-W

Juventus vs Malmo Team News

Juventus

Federico Chiesa has been ruled out with a thigh strain until Christmas. Mattia Perin has been asked to self-isolate after coming in contact with a COVID-19 positive person. Here are the other absentees for the hosts:

  • Weston McKennie - Ligament injury
  • Danilo - Thigh injury
  • Aaron Ramsey - Muscle injury
  • Mattia De Sciglio - Back in training
Already setting the sights on a third-straight MVP award! 👀💎⚽️#JuveGenoa #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve twitter.com/juventusfcen/s… https://t.co/3cZOL3qbyd

Injured: Danilo, Mattia De Sciglio, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa, Weston McKennie

Suspended: None

Unavailable (COVID-19): Mattia Perin

Malmo

There are no fresh injury concerns for the visiting side here. Here are the long-term absentees for the Swedish side -

  • Ola Toivonen - Collarbone injury
  • Jonas Knudsen - Knee injury
  • Felix Beijmo - Knee injury

Injuries: Felix Beijmo, Jonas Knudsen, Ola Toivonen

Suspension: None

Juventus vs Malmo Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Giorgio Chiellini, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur; Dejan Kulusevski, Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata

Malmo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Johan Dahlin; Eric Larsson, Niklas Moisander, Franz Brorsson; Adi Nalic, Oscar Lewicki, Sergio Pena, Sebastian Nnasi, Soren Rieks; Antonio Colak, Malik Abubakari

Juventus vs Malmo Prediction

Juventus have bounced back from two consecutive defeats with back-to-back 2-0 wins. Malmo will be full of confidence after winning their second title in a row and might put up a challenge against the hosts.

The Serie A giants are yet to concede a goal against the Swedish side, who have scored just one goal this campaign. A win and clean sheet for the hosts is the most likely outcome from the game.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Malmo

Edited by Peter P
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी