Juventus vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29, 2023 

Juventus will host Monza at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday (January 29) in Serie A action.

The hosts have endured a largely turbulent campaign with issues on and off the pitch. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against in-form Atalanta in their last game. Danilo scored the equaliser in the 65th minute for his second league strike of the season. Juventus have been docked 15 points due to financial irregularities, finding themselves 11th in the standings with 23 points.

Monza, meanwhile, have had mixed results this season but are on course to retain their top-flight status for another season. They played out a 1-1 draw against struggling Sassuolo in their last game. Gianluca Caprari scored a second-half equaliser to clinch a deserved point for I Biancorossi.

The visitors have picked up 22 points from 19 games this season and are 13th in the league table.

Juventus vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just three meetings between Juventus and Monza, with the Bianconeri winning two and losing one.

The Old Lady are without a clean sheet in the fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across competitions.

Juventus have picked up 24 points at home in Serie A this season. Only league leaders Napoli (25) have picked up more.

Only two of Monza's six league wins this season have come on the road.

I Bianconeri have the second-best defensive record in the Italian top flight this season, conceding just 15 times.

Juventus vs Monza Prediction

Juventus are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last ten league games. They have performed strongly at home in Serie A this season, and the trend should continue.

Monza, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last five league games, winning two. They have, however, won just one of their last five away league outings and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Monza

Juventus vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last three games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in the visitors' last seven games.)

