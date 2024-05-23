Juventus vs Monza prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2023-24

Juventus invite Monza to the Juventus Stadium for their final Serie A game of the season on Saturday. Juve are assured of a place in the UEFA Champions League next season, and a win will likely help them finish third. Monza, meanwhile, can only finish as high as 11th.

The hosts have played six consecutive draws in Serie A, including a comeback 3-3 stalemate against Bologna last week. Goals from Federico Chiesa, Arkadiusz Milik and Kenan Yıldız within eight minutes helped them come back from three goals down.

Monza, meanwhile, have endured a poor run of form and are winless in eight games in Serie A, losing five. In their previous outing, they lost 1-0 at home to Frosinone, failing to score for the first time in five games.

Juventus vs Monza Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns eight times across competitions, with Juve leading 4-2. Six of their eight meetings have produced under 2.5 goals.

Monza secured a league double over Juve last season, keeping clean sheets in both meetings. Juventus won the reverse fixture earlier this season, though.

Juventus form guide (Serie A): D-D-D-D-D

Monza form guide (Serie A): L-L-D-D-L

Juventus vs Monza Team News

Juventus

Mattia De Sciglio is the only injury concern, as he's nursing a muscle strain. Paul Pogba and Andrea Cambiaso remain suspended, but Nicolo Fagioli was back from suspension and appeared off the bench last week.

Injured: Mattia De Sciglio

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Paul Pogba, Andrea Cambiaso

Monza

Daniel Maldini, Patrick Ciurria and Jose Machín are confirmed absentees with injuries, while Andrea Carboni faces a late fitness test. Papu Gomez remains suspended.

Injured: Daniel Maldini, Patrick Ciurria, Jose Machín

Doubtful: Andrea Carboni

Suspended: Papu Gomez

Juventus vs Monza Predicted XIs

Juventus (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Federico Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Timothy Weah, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Samuel Iling; Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa

Monza Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Michele Di Gregorio; Samuele Birindelli, Armando Izzo, Pablo Mari Villar, Georgios Kyriakopoulos; Matteo Pessina, Warren Bondo; Dany Mota, Andrea Colpani, Alessio Zerbin; Milan Djuric

Juventus vs Monza Prediction

Juve are unbeaten in seven league outings, playing six consecutive draws. They are unbeaten in six home games as well, drawing four.

Monza, meanwhile, are winless in Serie A since March and have suffered two defeats on the trot. They are winless in four away games, scoring twice.

Considering the current form of two teams and Juve's better goalscoring form, expect them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Monza