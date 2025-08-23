Juventus vs Parma Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24th 2025

Juventus will entertain Parma at Allianz Stadium (Juventus Stadium) in their Serie A campaign opener on Sunday. The hosts secured a fourth-place finish in the league standings last week, while the Crociati narrowly avoided relegation.

The Bianconeri enjoyed a good run during the preseason and defeated Atalanta 2-1 in their final friendly last week. Jonathan David and Dušan Vlahović were on the scoresheet in that match.

The visitors got their 2025-26 season underway with a 2-0 win over second-tier side Pescara in the Coppa Italia first round last week. Mateo Pellegrino bagged a second-half brace with Emanuele Valeri providing the assists for both goals.

Juventus vs Parma Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 71 times in all competitions. As expected, the hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, recording 38 wins. The Crociati have 14 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

The two teams will meet for the fifth time in the Serie A campaign opener. Notably, the Bianconeri have registered wins in the four games, with an aggregate score of 9-2.

The visitors were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the Old Lady last season, drawing the away match and recording a narrow home win.

Four of the last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in Serie A, with that triumph registered on their travels.

The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last five league outings, recording three wins.

The Old Lady suffered four losses in Serie A last season, with three defeats registered away from home.

Juventus vs Parma Prediction

The Bianconeri are unbeaten in their last eight home games in this fixture, recording six wins. They have enjoyed a prolific run in these meetings, scoring 25 goals. They have won their last four home games in Serie A, keeping three clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Fabio Miretti, Mattia Perin, Juan Cabal, and Nicolò Savona will miss the campaign opener due to injuries. New signing Jonathan David is likely to make his competitive debut here.

Parma are unbeaten in their last three competitive games, recording two wins while keeping two clean sheets. They registered their first win in this fixture since 2015 last season and will look to build on that form.

Jacob Ondrejka remains sidelined with an injury, while Matija Frigan picked up a knee injury in training and faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Botond Balogh will miss this match due to a suspension.

The hosts have been the dominant side against the Crociati and should be able to record a win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Parma

Juventus vs Parma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

