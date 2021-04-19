Juventus vs Parma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Fresh off a 1-0 loss to Atalanta, Juventus will aim to return to winning ways in Serie A when they welcome Parma to the Allianz Stadium.

Parma are currently in deep trouble and come into this tie on the back of a four-game winless run.

Juventus’ recent resurgence was brought to an end on Sunday as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Atalanta.

In an utterly toothless display from the Bianconeri, Ruslan Malinovskyi’s 87th-minute strike was enough to hand Atalanta their 19th win of the season.

The result saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s men climb into third place, while Juventus now occupies fourth position.

With just six points between third and fifth in the Serie A table, Juventus will now need to close out the season with a good run of results if they aim to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, Parma’s chances of remaining in the Italian top-flight are now effectively over after suffering defeat to fellow relegation strugglers Cagliari last week.

In a seven-goal thriller at the Sardegna Stadium, Cagliari scored two goals in additional time to turn the game on its head and grab a hard-fought 4-3 win.

This condemned Parma to their 17th Serie A defeat this season, it’s only Crotone and Cagliari suffering more defeats.

I Crociati have now picked up only one win since the turn of the year, while suffering 11 defeats in that time.

While Parma’s relegation is not yet guaranteed, they have a 10-point gap to close on if they aim to beat the drop.

Juventus vs Parma Team News

Parma

Parma will be without several key players as their injury woes continue. Joshua Zirkzee, Juan Brunetta, Simon Sohm, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Wylan Cyprien and Han Nicolussi are still sidelined with injuries and will sit out this clash.

Riccardo Gagliolo joins them on the absentee list after picking up a yellow card in last week’s clash against Cagliari.

Injured: Joshua Zirkzee, Juan Brunetta, Simon Sohm, Roberto Inglese, Simone Iacoponi, Han Nicolussi, Wylan Cyprien

Suspended: None

Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo did not make the trip to Atalanta due to a thigh injury, but he is in contention to return to the fold this week.

However, Federico Chiesa and Federico Bernardeschi will be unable to feature as they are sidelined with a hamstring injury and COVID-19 respectively.

Injured: Federico Chiesa

COVID-19: Federico Bernardeschi

Suspended: None

Juventus Form Guide: L-D-W-W-L

Parma Form Guide: W-L-D-L-L

Juventus vs Parma Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (3-5-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Danilo, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci; Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Adrien Rabiot, Arthur Melo, Paulo Dybala; Alvaro Morata, Cristiano Ronaldo

Parma Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luigi Sepe (GK); Andrea Conti, Yordan Osorio, Mattia Bani, Giuseppe Pezzella; Hernani, Juraj Kucka, Gaston Brugman, Jasmin Kurtic; Dennis Man, Graziano Pelle, Gervinho

Juventus vs Parma Prediction

Juventus’ top-four hopes suffered a slight blow last week as they fell to a 1-0 loss to Atalanta. We expect an immediate response from Andrea Pirlo’s men as they take on a struggling Parma side.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Parma