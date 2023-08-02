Juventus vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2023

The pre-season is back in action with another set of matches this week as Juventus lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in a high-octane clash at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando on Wednesday.

Juventus vs Real Madrid Preview

Juventus finished in seventh place in the Serie A standings last season and were severely crippled by a points deduction towards the end of their campaign. The Bianconeri defeated league rivals AC Milan on penalties last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, finished in second place in the La Liga table last season but have improved in recent weeks. Los Blancos slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Juventus vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a slight edge over Juventus and have won 10 out of the 21 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Juventus' nine victories.

Real Madrid ended their La Liga season on a strong note this year and were unbeaten in their last three league games of the season, winning two of these matches.

Juventus conceded only 33 goals in their 38 matches in the Serie A last season - only Napoli and Lazio managed better defensive records in the competition.

Vinicius Junior was in stunning form for Real Madrid last season and bagged an impressive 10 goals and nine assists in his 33 appearances for Los Blancos.

Juventus have won only one of their last four matches against Real Madrid on the European stage but did win their previous such game in 2018 by a 3-1 margin.

Juventus vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have made massive strides in the transfer market this year and will be intent on setting themselves up for the new league season. Jude Bellingham has been impressive for Los Blancos so far and will look to step up this week.

Juventus can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a powerful opponent on Wednesday. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Juventus 1-2 Real Madrid

Juventus vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Juventus to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Jude Bellingham to score - Yes