Juventus vs Real Madrid Results: Who picked whom for the UEFA Champions League 2016/17 final

The biggest names in football pick their winners for tonight's Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus.

03 Jun 2017, 17:03 IST

Who will come out victorious tonight?

The big day is here, the stage is set, the anticipation levels are unprecedented, the tension is palpable. It is Juventus vs Real Madrid in the final of the UEFA Champions League 2016/17, a game that has been touted by many to be the replay of the 1997/98 final which Los Blancos won courtesy of Predrag Mijatovic’s winner.

19 years later, the two sides meet again. The Madrid giants have won 4 Champions League titles in this time while the Turin outfit have reached the final on two occasions, losing to AC Milan and Barcelona in 2002/03 and 2014/15 respectively.

Real Madrid are looking to becoming the first team in Champions League history to retain the title and win La Duodecima, while Juventus on the other hand are searching for their 3rd title.

The two teams have had an incredible season so far, winning the leagues in their respective countries and are now looking to cap it off with the Champions League. Who will prevail tonight, your guess is as good as mine and we will have to wait and find it.

However, some legends of the game have made their predictions on who would will the all-important game. Here we have collected all the predictions for you ranging from Alessandro del Piero to Xavi to Iker Casillas and the whos who of the footballing world.

Real Madrid vs Juventus Live

Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has downplayed his side’s chances of winning their 3rd Champions League title in 4 years while also laughing at their favourites tag.

Speaking in an interview with Mediaset Premium, the World Cup winning Frenchman – who played for both Juventus and Real Madrid and was part of that Old Lady side which lost the final to Los Blancos – has lauded Juventus’ neigh impregnable defence while also highlighting the danger possessed by their attack.

“Real Madrid are absolutely not the favourites. It's very difficult to score against this Juve side. The defence isn't their only strength, either. They have great players in attack, too.” ~ Zinedine Zidane

Massimiliano Allegri

On the other hand, his opposite number has insisted that Real Madrid are clear favourites going into the game and their unbelievable record in recent years is a testament to his notion. The Italian, who lost the 2015 UCL final against Barcelona, has hailed tonight’s clash as the 2nd biggest of his career and wants to bring home the trophy this time.