Juventus vs Reggiana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Juventus will host Reggiana at the Juventus Training Center on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The hosts will be looking to put on a good show and gain match fitness ahead of the fast-approaching new league season.

Ad

Juventus return to action this weekend for the first time in one month since getting eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the recently concluded Club World Cup. The Old Lady narrowly confirmed a top-four spot as they finished 12 points off the top in the Italian Serie A last season, but will be hoping to put up a better performance and battle convincingly for the league title in the upcoming campaign.

Ad

Trending

Reggiana defeated Serie C side Alcione 2-0 in their first preseason run out last weekend, and will be looking to continue in the same vein against Italian giants Juventus. The visitors had a decent season in Serie B last season and will hope to make considerable improvements when next season starts to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the top flight.

This weekend will mark the Maroons’ final preparatory game before they kick off the new season with a round-of-64 Coppa Italia clash against Empoli in two weeks. The Bianconeri, meanwhile, will continue in friendly action, facing Borussia Dortmund next weekend.

Ad

Juventus vs Reggiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have met on 14 previous occasions going into this weekend's friendly. Juventus have won eight of those games, and four have ended in draws, while Reggiana have won the remaining two.

Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 1996-97 Serie A season.

Juventus scored an impressive seven goals across four games before their elimination from the Club World Cup in July.

Reggiana conceded 52 goals in the just-concluded Serie B season. Only three teams in the division conceded more.

Ad

Juventus vs Reggiana Prediction

The Bianconeri are heavy favorites and should cruise to an easy victory against much weaker opposition, but will focus mainly on gaining match fitness and building team chemistry.

The Granata will be satisfied to get a draw against the hosts and will only hope to avoid a blowout defeat in front of their traveling fans.

Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Reggiana

Juventus vs Reggiana Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus to win

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Juventus’ last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Reggiana's last six games)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More