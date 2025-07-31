Juventus vs Reggiana Prediction and Betting Tips | August 2nd 2025

Juventus will host Reggiana at the Juventus Training Center on Saturday in a friendly clash between the two teams. The hosts will be looking to put on a good show and gain match fitness ahead of the fast-approaching new league season.
Juventus return to action this weekend for the first time in one month since getting eliminated by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the recently concluded Club World Cup. The Old Lady narrowly confirmed a top-four spot as they finished 12 points off the top in the Italian Serie A last season, but will be hoping to put up a better performance and battle convincingly for the league title in the upcoming campaign.
Reggiana defeated Serie C side Alcione 2-0 in their first preseason run out last weekend, and will be looking to continue in the same vein against Italian giants Juventus. The visitors had a decent season in Serie B last season and will hope to make considerable improvements when next season starts to boost their chances of gaining promotion to the top flight.
This weekend will mark the Maroons’ final preparatory game before they kick off the new season with a round-of-64 Coppa Italia clash against Empoli in two weeks. The Bianconeri, meanwhile, will continue in friendly action, facing Borussia Dortmund next weekend.
Juventus vs Reggiana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The sides have met on 14 previous occasions going into this weekend's friendly. Juventus have won eight of those games, and four have ended in draws, while Reggiana have won the remaining two.
- Saturday's game will mark the first meeting between the sides since the 1996-97 Serie A season.
- Juventus scored an impressive seven goals across four games before their elimination from the Club World Cup in July.
- Reggiana conceded 52 goals in the just-concluded Serie B season. Only three teams in the division conceded more.
Juventus vs Reggiana Prediction
The Bianconeri are heavy favorites and should cruise to an easy victory against much weaker opposition, but will focus mainly on gaining match fitness and building team chemistry.
The Granata will be satisfied to get a draw against the hosts and will only hope to avoid a blowout defeat in front of their traveling fans.
Prediction: Juventus 3-1 Reggiana
Juventus vs Reggiana Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Juventus to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Juventus’ last five games have featured more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of Reggiana's last six games)