Juventus vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus are set to play Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday for their next Serie A fixture.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Ivan Juric's Torino in their most recent game. A late second-half goal from midfielder Manuel Locatelli ensured victory for Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Aurelio Andreazzoli's Empoli 2-0 in the league. Goals from star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini and Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan sealed the deal for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Juventus vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 33 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 19 games, lost eight and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Serie A, with Juventus beating Roma 2-0. A first-half goal from Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and a second-half own goal from Brazilian centre-back Roger Ibanez secured the win for Juventus.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-D-L

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-L-W-L-W

Juventus vs Roma Team News

Juventus

Juventus will be without French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, while there are doubts over the availability of American midfielder Weston McKennie, Argentine forward Paulo Dybala and Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Massimiliano Allegri is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Adrien Rabiot

Doubtful: Weston McKennie, Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma boss Jose Mourinho will be unable to call upon the services of left-back Leonardo Spinazzola and centre-back Chris Smalling. There are doubts over the availability of striker Tammy Abraham, forward Nicolo Zaniolo and star midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Injured: Chris Smalling, Leonardo Spinazzola

Doubtful: Nicolo Zaniolo, Tammy Abraham, Lorenzo Pellegrini

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Roma Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Federico Bernardeschi, Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Dejan Kulusevski, Moise Kean, Federico Chiesa

Roma Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Patricio, Rick Karsdorp, Gianluca Mancini, Roger Ibanez, Matias Vina, Ebrima Darboe, Bryan Cristante, Stephan El Shaarawy, Jordan Veretout, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eldor Shomurodov

Juventus vs Roma Prediction

Juventus are currently 7th in the league table after a slow start to their season. They reappointed Massimiliano Allegri as manager and sold star forward Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, and it is clear that the club is rebuilding the side.

Roma, on the other hand, appointed the charismatic and controversial Jose Mourinho as manager this summer. Mourinho's stock has taken a massive dip in recent years, but Roma are currently 4th in the league table. There will be inevitable drama, but for now Mourinho looks content.

A close match is on the cards, and a draw seems to be an ideal result.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Roma

Edited by Abhinav Anand