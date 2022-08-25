Juventus vs Roma prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Juventus are set to play Roma at the Allianz Stadium on Saturday in Serie A.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Marco Giampaolo's Sampdoria in their most recent league game. Juventus boasted more shots on target and more possession but were unable to find the breakthrough.

Roma, on the other hand, beat Massimiliano Alvini's Cremonese 1-0 in their most recent game. A second-half goal from English centre-back Chris Smalling secured the win for Jose Mourinho's Roma.

Juventus vs Roma Head-to-Head

In 34 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 21 games, lost eight and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Roma 4-3. Goals from Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala, now at Roma, midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Swiss winger Dejan Kulusevski and full-back Mattia De Sciglio sealed the deal for Juventus, who had Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt sent off in the second-half.

English striker Tammy Abraham, Armenian attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan and midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini scored the consolation goals for Roma.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: D-W

Roma form guide in Serie A: W-W

Juventus vs Roma Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder Paul Pogba, winger Federico Chiesa and Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge. There are doubts over the availability of Argentine winger Angel Di Maria and Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Angel Di Maria, Wojciech Szczesny

Suspended: None

Roma

Meanwhile, Roma will be without Dutch midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Gambian midfielder Ebrima Darboe and forward Nicolo Zaniolo. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Jose Mourinho is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Nicolo Zaniolo, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ebrima Darboe

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Roma Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Weston McKennie, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic, Filip Kostic

Roma Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio, Gianluca Mancini, Chris Smalling, Roger Ibanez, Rick Karsdorp, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Cristante, Leonardo Spinazzola, Paulo Dybala, Stephan El Shaarawy, Tammy Abraham

Juventus vs Roma Prediction

It is still early days, but Juventus under Massimiliano Allegri's management have not done enough to impress. There is talent in the squad, enough to dominate Serie A, and the return of stars like Paul Pogba and Angel Di Maria will certainly help. However, there are big question marks over Juventus right now.

Roma, on the other hand, are among the dark horses to win the Serie A this season. Paulo Dybala returns to face a side he knows very well, and he will be keen to remind Juventus of his capabilities.

A draw seems an ideal result.

Prediction: Juventus 1-1 Roma

