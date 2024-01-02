Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction and Betting Tips | 4th January 2023

Juventus are set to play Salernitana at the Allianz Stadium on Thursday in the Round of 16 of the Coppa Italia.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Roma in their most recent league game. A goal from French midfielder Adrien Rabiot secured the win for Juventus.

Salernitana, on the other hand, beat Hellas Verona 1-0 in their most recent league game. A goal from attacker Loum Tchaouna sealed the deal for Salernitana.

Juventus vs Salernitana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In four head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus have won three games and drawn one.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has managed eight goal contributions in 11 league starts for Juventus this season.

Winger Federico Chiesa has managed six goal contributions in 13 league starts for Juventus this season.

Winger Antonio Candreva has managed eight goal contributions in 16 league starts for Salernitana this season.

Nigerian forward Chukwubuikem Ikwuemesi has two goal contributions in five league starts for Salernitana this season.

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

Juventus are currently 2nd in the league, and have won four of their last five league games. After a disappointing season last time around, Juventus and manager Massimiliano Allegri, who at several points last season looked close to being sacked, have bounced back with some gritty performances, and are firmly embedded in the title race.

Juventus reached the semi-finals of the Coppa Italia last season, and will hope to take the next step this time around. French midfielder Adrien Rabiot has done well this season, but it has been a team performance so far, with the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa, and even centre-back Federico Gatti providing some key moments.

Salernitana, on the other hand, are bottom of the league table, having lost three of their last five league games. They have won two games in the league this season out of 18, with one of them coming in their last game against Hellas Verona.

Given the circumstances, the Coppa Italia might not be of the utmost importance to Salernitana. However, a strong performance against a good Juventus side will only improve their confidence, and a deep run in the cup would surely be well-received.

Juventus have done well this season, and should have enough to emerge victorious here.

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Salernitana

Juventus vs Salernitana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Juventus

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Juventus to keep a clean sheet- yes