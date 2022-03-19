Juventus vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus will resume their Serie A campaign on Sunday with a home game against Salernitana.

They suffered a shock exit from the UEFA Champions League on Thursday. The Bianconeri lost 3-0 (4-1 on aggregate) to Villarreal at the Juventus Stadium as they were beaten in the Round of 16 for the third straight year.

It was the Turin giants' first loss across competitions since a 2-1 reverse (after extra time) in the Supercoppa Italiana final against Inter Milan in January. So they'll be keen on securing a win against their struggling visitors on Sunday.

The Bianconeri secured a 3-1 win at Sampdoria in their previous league outing, while Salernitana played out a 2-2 draw against Sassuolo. The visitors are winless in the league since a 2-1 triumph over Verona in their first game of 2022.

Juventus vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

This will only be the sixth meeting between the two teams, with all previous meetings coming in Serie A. As expected, the hosts lead the head-to-head 3-1 against their southern rivals, with one game drawn.

They last locked horns at the Arechi Stadium in December. Juventus came out on top with a 2-0 win, in what was the first meeting between the two teams in the 21st century.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-D.

Juventus vs Salernitana Team News

Juventus

Weston McKennie is out for the season with a broken foot. Marley Ake is also out for at least a few weeks with a hamstring injury. Kaio Jorge is a long-term absentee with a knee injury.

Meanwhile, Manuel Locatelli tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is unavailable for selection. Leonardo Bonucci is suffering from a recurring calf injury and is expected to sit this game out. Federico Chiesa is also ruled out with a ligament injury.

Denis Zakaria is expected to be out for another week with a muscle injury. With the international break kicking in after this game, manager Massimiliano Allegri should have enough quality against Salernitana.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Denis Zakaria, Leonardo Bonucci, Weston McKennie, Marley Ake, Kaio Jorge.

Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable (COVID-19): Manuel Locatelli.

Salernitana

Pasquale Mazzocchi and Andrea Schiavone are scheduled to return from injuries after the international break. Ederson and Frederic Veseli have reportedly been sidelined with muscle fatigue and face late fitness tests.

Franck Ribery is expected to start from the bench. He will look to break his near one year-long goalscoring drought.

Injured: Andrea Schiavone, Pasquale Mazzocchi.

Doubtful: Frederic Veseli, Ederson.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Juventus vs Salernitana Predicted XIs

Juventus (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Danilo; Adrien Rabiot, Moise Kean, Arthur, Juan Cuadrado; Alvaro Morata, Dusan Vlahovic

Salernitana (4-2-3-1): Vid Belec (GK); Radu Dragușin, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio, Nadir Zortea; Ivan Radovanovic, Lassana Coulibaly, Grigoris Kastanos, Luca Ranieri, Simone Verdi; Milan Duric.

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

The visiting side have the worst-attacking and defensive record in the league, scoring 22 goals and conceding 63 in 27 games. They are rock bottom in the league standings but have three games in hand over 19th-placed Genoa.

The odds of an upset against Juventus look slim, as the Bianconeri are unbeaten in the league since November. The record winners will also be looking to sign off before the international break on a positive note. So a win for Juventus is the likely outcome.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Salernitana.

