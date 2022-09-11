Juventus vs Salernitana prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Juventus will welcome Salernitana to the Juventus Stadium in their upcoming Serie A fixture on Sunday.

The home team are undefeated in their league campaign after five games but have just two wins to their name. In their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Fiorentina last week.

They kicked off their UEFA Champions League campaign in midweek against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Kylian Mbappe's first-half brace helped the Ligue 1 giants secure a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

Salernitana are undefeated in the top flight since their league opener against Roma. They played out a 2-2 draw against Empoli last time around. They trail the hosts by three points and two places in the league standings.

Juventus vs Salernitana Head-to-Head

The two teams have met six times thus far, with all the meetings taking place in Serie A. As expected, the home team have dominated the proceedings against their southern rivals and have a 4-1 lead in wins. The two sides have played out one draw as well, though the last five games have produced conclusive results.

I Bianconeri recorded a league double over Salernitana last season, recording 2-0 wins in their home and away games.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-D-L

Salernitana form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-D

Juventus vs Salernitana Team News

Juventus

Kaio Jorge is a long-term absentee while Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria are also sidelined with injuries. Manuel Locatelli and Wojciech Szczesny will also be recovering from their injuries ahead of the game.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Angel Di Maria, Manuel Locatelli, Wojciech Szczesny

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Salernitana

There are no new additions to the Granata's injury list as Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Franck Ribery and Emil Bohinen remain sidelined.

Injured: Franck Ribery, Matteo Lovato, Ivan Radovanovic, Emil Bohinen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs Salernitana Predicted XIs

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Mattia Perin; Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Leandro Paredes, Adrien Rabiot; Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean, Filip Kostic; Dusan Vlahovic

Salernitana (3-5-2): Luigi Sepe; Dylan Bronn, Norbert Gyomber, Federico Fazio; Antonio Candreva, Lassana Coulibaly, Giulio Maggiore, Tonny Vilhena, Pasquale Mazzocchi; Boulaye Dia, Federico Bonazzoli

Juventus vs Salernitana Prediction

Juventus have a solid record against the visitors and will be looking to return to winning ways after a defeat in the Champions League. Interestingly, both Juventus and Salernitana have scored seven goals in their five league games.

The hosts have a slightly better defensive record, conceding two goals against the four conceded by Salernitana. While the visitors are undefeated in their last four games, given their poor record against the hosts, a win for Juventus seems to be on the cards here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Salernitana

