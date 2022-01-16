Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2022

Juventus host Sampdoria in the round of 16 of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia on Tuesday.
The Bianconeri are looking to retain their title for the first time since a run of four consecutive wins from 2015 to 2018.
They have reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the past 14 consecutive years.
Massimiliano Allegri's side bounced back from Italian Super Cup heartache against Inter Milan with a 2-0 defeat of Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.
They're now unbeaten in eight consecutive top-flight matches and sit in fifth place, having teetered near mid-table for much of the first half of the season.
Sampdoria are coming off the back of a five-game winless run after a 2-1 win over Torino in the second round of the Coppa Italia.
That includes a defeat in each of their last three outings.
La Samp have reached the last 16 of the cup for the first time since the 2018-19 season and are now aiming to cause a huge upset and reach the last eight, a stage they haven't reached in 11 years.
Juventus vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Juventus have won 22 of their last 35 games against Sampdoria, losing only six times
- Juventus have won each of their last five meetings with La Samp
- Sampdoria last beat the Bianconeri in May 2019, securing a shock 2-0 win in Serie A
- Juventus have also scored at least twice in each of their last five clashes with Sampdoria
- Juve's last defeat at home to Sampdoria came way back in 2013 in a league clash
Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction
It's been another disappointing season for Juventus but their form has significantly improved of late.
Sampdoria, meanwhile, are on a freefall, but have failed to score just once in their last 12 matches.
They are sure to give the Bianconeri a fight but we're putting our money on the home side to win and progress into the next round.
Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria
Juventus vs Sampdoria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Juventus (They haven't lost at home to Sampdoria in over eight years)
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over (Both teams have consistently scored in their last couple of games)
Tip 3 - Paulo Dybala to score anytime: Yes (The Argentine has netted eight times in 14 games against Sampdoria)