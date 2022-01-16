Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | 18th January 2022

Juventus host Sampdoria in the round of 16 of the 2021-22 Coppa Italia on Tuesday.

The Bianconeri are looking to retain their title for the first time since a run of four consecutive wins from 2015 to 2018.

They have reached the quarter-finals of the competition for the past 14 consecutive years.

Massimiliano Allegri's side bounced back from Italian Super Cup heartache against Inter Milan with a 2-0 defeat of Udinese in Serie A on Saturday.

They're now unbeaten in eight consecutive top-flight matches and sit in fifth place, having teetered near mid-table for much of the first half of the season.

Sampdoria are coming off the back of a five-game winless run after a 2-1 win over Torino in the second round of the Coppa Italia.

That includes a defeat in each of their last three outings.

La Samp have reached the last 16 of the cup for the first time since the 2018-19 season and are now aiming to cause a huge upset and reach the last eight, a stage they haven't reached in 11 years.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Juventus have won 22 of their last 35 games against Sampdoria, losing only six times

Juventus have won each of their last five meetings with La Samp

Sampdoria last beat the Bianconeri in May 2019, securing a shock 2-0 win in Serie A

Juventus have also scored at least twice in each of their last five clashes with Sampdoria

Juve's last defeat at home to Sampdoria came way back in 2013 in a league clash

Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction

It's been another disappointing season for Juventus but their form has significantly improved of late.

Sampdoria, meanwhile, are on a freefall, but have failed to score just once in their last 12 matches.

They are sure to give the Bianconeri a fight but we're putting our money on the home side to win and progress into the next round.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria

Juventus vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Juventus (They haven't lost at home to Sampdoria in over eight years)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over (Both teams have consistently scored in their last couple of games)

Tip 3 - Paulo Dybala to score anytime: Yes (The Argentine has netted eight times in 14 games against Sampdoria)

