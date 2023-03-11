Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12, 2023

Juventus will entertain last-placed Sampdoria at the Juventus Stadium in Serie A on Sunday (March 12).

The hosts saw their four-game winning run in Serie A snapped on Sunday (March 5) with a 1-0 defeat at Roma. Juventus bounced back on Thursday (March 10), beating Freiburg 1-0, thanks to Angel Di María's 53rd-minute strike in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16.

Meanwhile, Sampdoria's poor form in the league continued last time around, as they played out a goalless draw against Salernitana at home. They have just one win this season and are in 20th place in the standings with just 12 points.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Italian rivals have crossed paths 139 times across competitions since 1947. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side, leading 74-27.

The hosts have won seven of their last games against Sampdoria, but the reverse fixture in August ended in a goalless draw.

The Bianconeri are on an eight-game winning streak against Sampdoria at home, scoring 26 goals and conceding just five.

Juventus are unbeaten in five home games, winning four and keeping three clean sheets.

Sampdoria have lost four of their last five away games, falling to score in the defeats.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the league this season, scoring 11 goals in 25 games.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction

The Old Lady have an impressive record against the visitors, last losing at home to them in 2013. They have picked up seven wins in their last nine games across competitions.

Massimiliano Allegri's men will travel to Germany in the crucial second leg of the Europa League Round of 16 just four days after this game. They have a narrow one-goal lead to defend, so Allegri is likely to rest a few key players here.

Sampdoria have struggled in the league this term. While the hosts have a few injury concerns, they should enough firepower to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria

Juventus vs Sampdoria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

