Juventus vs Sampdoria prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22 

Serie A action will take center stage this weekend and Sunday's early kickoff will see Juventus host Sampdoria in a matchday six fixture.

The home side showed great spirit to come from a goal down to secure a 3-2 away victory over Spezia on Wednesday. Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt scored two second-half goals to turn the game around for the Turin giants.

Sampdoria suffered a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Napoli on home turf on Thursday. In-form Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen inspired victory for the Neapolitans with a brace.

That defeat meant that only goal difference currently separates Juventus and Sampdoria in the standings. Both sides have garnered five points from as many matches to sit 12th and 13th in the table respectively.

Juventus vs Sampdoria Head-to-Head

Juventus have 21 wins to their name from their last 34 fixtures against Samp. The two sides shared the spoils on seven occasions while six matches ended in a victory for the visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in January when goals in either half from Chiesa and Aaron Ramsey helped Juventus secure a 2-0 away victory.

The hosts finally registered their first league win of the new season on Wednesday. Sampdoria also have one win and two draws in Serie A this term.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-L

Sampdoria form guide: L-W-D-D-L

Juventus vs Sampdoria Team News

Arthur and Kaio Jorge have both been sidelined by muscle injuries, while Hans Caviglia has been sidelined with a knee injury.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini has a fever and is also unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Arthur, Kaio Jorge, Hans Caviglia

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Giorgio Chiellini

Sampdoria

Manolo Gabbiadini is the only absentee for the visitors with an ankle injury.

Injury: Manolo Gabbiadini

Suspension: None

Juventus vs Sampdoria Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mattia Perin (GK); Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia de Sciglio; Rodrigo Bentancur, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Moise Kean

Sampdoria Predicted XI (4-4-2): Emil Audero (GK); Tommaso Augello, Maya Yoshida, Omar Colley, Bartosz Bereszynski; Mikkel Damsgaard, Adrien Silva, Albin Ekdal, Antonio Candreva; Francesco Caputo, Fabio Quagliarella

Juventus vs Sampdoria Prediction

On paper, Juventus should easily win this one but the Bianconeri have been so out-of-sorts this season that it is difficult to know which side will turn up. Wednesday's victory will go a long way in boosting confidence and the home support will be expecting their team to kickstart their season with another win.

Sampdoria have also struggled for consistency but on their day, the Genoa side have what it takes to square off against any opponent in the league. Both sides have struggled defensively so this might translate into goals at both ends.

However, we are backing Juventus to nick all three points with a narrow victory.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sampdoria

