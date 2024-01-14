Juventus vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 16th 2024

Juventus will entertain Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium in Serie A action on Tuesday.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions, recording five wins on the trot. In their previous outing, they registered a comeback 2-1 away win over Salernitana, with Dušan Vlahović scoring the match-winner in the first minute of added time.

They played Frosinone in the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia on Thursday, recording a 4-0 home win. Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick in the win and is expected to retain his place in the starting XI in this match.

The visitors returned to winning ways after six games in their previous outing as Andrea Pinamonti's ninth-minute strike was enough for them to earn a 1-0 win over Fiorentina.

The hosts are in second place in the league standings with 46 points to their name, five fewer than league leaders Inter Milan, and also have a game in hand. The visitors are in 14th place with 19 points from as many league games.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 22 times across all competitions since 2013. As expected, the hosts have dominated proceedings against their eastern rivals with 15 wins. The visitors have four wins to their name against the hosts and three games have ended in stalemates.

Last season, both teams registered home wins in their two Serie A meetings while keeping clean sheets. They met in the reverse fixture in September, with Sassuolo recording a 4-2 home win, which was their biggest win ever over the Turin giants.

Juventus are unbeaten at home in Serie A this season, recording seven wins in nine games.

The visitors, meanwhile, have been winless in seven of their nine away games in the league this season.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Prediction

The Bianconeri head into the match on a five-game winning run across all competitions, in which they have scored 15 times while shipping in just three goals. They have lost just once at home against the visitors, recording nine wins in 11 games, and are strong favorites.

Massimiliano Allegri should be able to call on the services of Federico Chiesa, who trained with the squad before the match after a lengthy injury layoff and might start from the bench. Federico Gatti and Weston McKennie will serve suspensions due to yellow card accumulation.

The Neroverdi bounced back after three consecutive defeats in their previous outing and will look to build on that form here. Interestingly, they have won three of their last five Serie A meetings against the hosts. Nonetheless, they have just two wins in their last 14 away games in the league and might struggle here.

Alessio Dionisi's men should be well-rested for the trip to Turin and in high spirits having recorded a 4-2 win in the reverse fixture. Pedro Obiang, Matias Vina, Uros Racic, and Gregoire Defrel remain sidelined through injuries while Jeremy Toljan joined the treatment table after a thigh injury against Fiorentina.

Considering the current form of the home team and their advantage in the head-to-head record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo

Juventus vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Domenico Berardi to score or assist any time - Yes