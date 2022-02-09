Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Coppa Italia 2021-22

Coppa Italia 2021-22 quarter-final fixtures will wrap up over the week as defending champions Juventus welcome Sassuolo to the Allianz Stadium on Thursday.

Inter Milan overcame Roma 2-0 in the first quarter-final on Tuesday. All the teams remaining at this stage of the competition are from the Italian top-flight, so the cup will go to a Serie A club yet again.

Juventus defeated Sampdoria 4-1 in their round of 16 fixture last month while the visiting side overcame Cagliari 1-0 thanks to Abdou Harroui's 18th-minute goal.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 17 times across all competitions since the 2013-14 campaign, when Sassuolo secured promotion to Serie A for the first time in their history.

This will be the first meeting in the Coppa Italia between the two sides as all games contested between the two teams have been league fixtures. The hosts lead 12-2 in wins while three games have ended in draws.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Sassuolo form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W

Juventus vs Sassuolo Team News

Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro and Federico Chiesa continue to be out of action with injuries while Giorgio Chiellini became the latest casualty with a calf injury.

Injured: Federico Chiesa, Giorgio Chiellini

Doubtful: Federico Bernardeschi, Alex Sandro

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Pedro Obiang is a long-term absentee with a heart-related ailment. Meanwhile, Filip Djuricic is a doubt for the game having missed the trip to Sampdoria in their previous league outing.

Injured: Pedro Obiang, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-3-3): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Daniele Rugani, Mattia De Sciglio; Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Weston McKennie; Paulo Dybala, Moise Kean, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-2-1): Andrea Consigli (GK); Jeremy Toljan, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos; Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Abdou Harroui; Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori; Gianluca Scamacca

Juventus vs Sassuolo Prediction

In their previous Serie A fixtures, the two sides endured contrasting fortunes. The Bianconeri secured a 2-0 win over Verona, with wo of their January signings in Dusan Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria finding the back of the net on their debuts. The Neroverdi, on their other hand, suffered a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Sampdoria, which was their second loss in the last four games.

While Sassuolo have outscored the hosts in Serie A this season, Massimiliano Allegri's men are undefeated at home since November across all competitions and should secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo

