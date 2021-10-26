Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus entertain Sassuolo at Allianz Stadium on Wednesday in their midweek Serie A fixture.

Juventus dropped points after four straight wins as they were held to a 1-1 draw by reigning champions Inter Milan at the San Siro on Sunday.

Paulo Dybala scored the equalizing goal from the penalty spot in the 89th minute to earn a point for the Bianconeri in that game.

Sassuolo recorded their second win in their last four games as they overcame Venezia in their home game 3-1, having conceded a goal in the 32nd minute.

Juventus are sixth in the league standings while Sassuolo are in 13th place.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 13 times so far, with all of their meetings coming in Serie A. As one would expect, the hosts have been the dominant side in this fixture with 12 wins.

Sassuolo have just one win to their name, with that victory coming at Stadio Città del Tricolore in the 2015-16 campaign. The spoils have been shared three times between the two sides.

They last squared off in May at Stadio Città del Tricolore. The game ended in a 3-1 win for Juventus.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Sassuolo form guide (Serie A): W-D-L-W-L

Juventus vs Sassuolo Team News

Juventus

Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean's injuries are not as serious as expected but they both face a late fitness test ahead of the game. Adrien Rabiot tested negative for COVID-19 and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Federico Bernardeschi, Moise Kean

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sassuolo

Filip Djuricic limped off in the first half against Venezia with an injury and is expected to sit this one out. Jeremie Boga has been training separately from the group as he has displayed flu-like symptoms.

Filippo Romagna is a long-term absentee, while Pedro Obiang will remain on the sidelines with a heart condition. Gianluca Scamacca is also a doubt.

Injured: Filippo Romagna, Pedro Obiang, Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic

Doubtful: Gianluca Scamacca

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny; Juan Cuadrado, Leonardo Bonucci, Matthijs de Ligt, Alex Sandro; Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Locatelli, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Chiesa; Alvaro Morata, Paulo Dybala

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Andrea Consigli; Mert Muldur, Vlad Chiriches, Gian Marco Ferrari, Rogerio; Davide Frattesi, Maxime Lopez; Domenico Berardi, Hamed Traorè, Grégoire Defrel; Giacomo Raspadori

Juventus vs Sassuolo Prediction

While Juventus and Sassuolo have almost identical stats in Serie A so far, Juventus have made their goals count. Sassuolo will need to be at their attacking best if they are to have a great outing here.

The way Juventus have fared so far, we expect them to secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo

Edited by Peter P