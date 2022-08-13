Juventus vs Sassuolo prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Juventus are set to play Sassuolo at the Allianz Stadium on Monday in Serie A.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 4-0 loss to Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid in their most recent friendly game. A hat-trick from former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker and Spain international Alvaro Morata and a goal from Brazilian forward Matheus Cunha sealed the deal for Atletico Madrid.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, lost 3-2 to Attilio Tesser's Modena in the first round of the Coppa Italia. A goal from striker Diego Falcinelli and a brace from midfielder Nicola Mosti secured the win for Modena. Goals from attacker Domenico Berardi and Turkey international Kaan Ayhan proved to be a mere consolation for Sassuolo.

Juventus vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage. They have won 14 games, lost two and drawn three.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the league, with Juventus beating Sassuolo 2-1. Goals from Argentine forward Paulo Dybala, now at Roma, and striker Moise Kean ensured victory for Juventus. Striker Giacomo Raspadori scored the goal for Sassuolo, who had Greek left-back Giorgos Kyriakopoulos sent off late in the second-half.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Sassuolo form guide in Serie A: yet to play

Juventus vs Sassuolo Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of French midfielder Paul Pogba, Polish goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge, winger Federico Chiesa and French winger Marley Ake. There are doubts over the availability of American midfielder Weston McKennie and Colombia international Juan Cuadrado. French midfielder Adrien Rabiot and striker Moise Kean are both suspended.

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Wojciech Szczesny, Marley Ake, Kaio Jorge

Doubtful: Weston McKennie, Juan Cuadrado

Suspended: Adrien Rabiot, Moise Kean

Sassuolo

Meanwhile, Sassuolo will be without Ivorian midfielder Hamed Traore. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Alessio Dionisi is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hamed Traore

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Sassuolo Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-5-1): Mattia Perin, Mattia De Sciglio, Leonardo Bonucci, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro, Angel Di Maria, Denis Zakaria, Manuel Locatelli, Nicolo Rovella, Matias Soule, Dusan Vlahovic

Sassuolo Predicted XI (4-3-3): Andrea Consigli, Mert Muldur, Riccardo Marchizza, Gian Marco Ferrari, Giorgos Kyriakopoulos, Maxime Lopez, Davide Frattesi, Kristian Thorstvedt, Domenico Berardi, Giacomo Raspadori, Emil Konradsen Ceide

Juventus vs Sassuolo Prediction

Juventus have endured a busy transfer window, with incoming and outgoings both aplenty. Important players like Matthijs de Ligt, Giorgio Chiellini and Paulo Dybala have all departed the club, while incoming have included Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, and more recently, Filip Kostic. The squad still looks lacking in certain areas though, while it remains to see whether the allure of Massimiliano Allegri, built predominantly during his first tenure at the club, still holds.

Sassuolo, on the other hand, will enter this season without the looming presence of Gianluca Scamacca. The Italy international has joined West Ham United after an excellent 2021/22 season. Moreover, they could also lose another star in Giacomo Raspadori, with Napoli circling.

Juventus will be the favourites.

Prediction: Juventus 1-0 Sassuolo

