Juventus vs SPAL prediction, preview, team news, and more | Coppa Italia 2020-21

Juventus turn their attention to the Coppa Italia in midweek as second-division side SPAL come to Turin on Wednesday for a quarter-final clash.

Coming off the back of a comfortable 2-0 win over Bologna, the Bianconeri are slowly gaining momentum in the race for the league title with one eye on the domestic cup.

They haven't won this competition since 2018 and will want to end the wait for a record-extending 14th cup title this season.

Andrea Pirlo's side beat Genoa 3-2 in extra-time in the last round. However, after some good results in the last few games, they will hope to get the job done sooner this time around.

SPAL are the only team from Serie B left in the last eight of the Coppa Italia. They were relegated from the top-flight last year, and are the underdogs in this clash.

However, they have caused the Old Lady some problems before.

Juventus vs SPAL Head-To-Head

The sides have clashed only six times before, with Juventus, as you might expect, coming out on top four times.

Gli Spallini have beaten the Bianconeri once - a 2-1 win at home in April 2019, just a year after a stunning 0-0 draw against the Serie A giants.

Juventus Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

SPAL Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-D

Juventus vs SPAL Team News

Juventus

The home side will be without Paulo Dybala and Merih Demiral due to injury. Meanwhile, Alex Sandro is recovering from COVID-19 in isolation.

Injured: Paulo Dybala and Merih Demiral

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Alex Sandro

SPAL

Marco Tumminello is the only major absentee for SPAL as the striker continues his struggle for full fitness.

Injured: Marco Tumminello

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs SPAL Predicted XI

Juventus (3-4-2-1): Gianluigi Buffon; Radu Dragusin, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini; Wesley, Arthur, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernardeschi; Dejan Kulusevski, Manolo Portanova; Alvaro Morata.

SPAL (3-4-2-1): Etrit Berisha; Riccardo Spaltro, Francesco Vicari, Leonardo Sernicola; Loenzo Dickmann, Simone Missiroli, Alessandro Murgia, Marco D'Alessandro; Enrico Brignola, Federico Di Francesco; Sergio Floccari.

Juventus vs SPAL Prediction

Having beaten Sassuolo away from home in the last round, SPAL will be looking to cause another huge upset. However, Juventus don't lose at home that easily, while the gulf in squad depth will also play a huge part.

We expect the reigning Serie A champions to sneak through comfortably.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 SPAL