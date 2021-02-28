Juventus vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Juventus entertain Spezia at the Allianz Stadium in mid-week Serie A action on Tuesday night. The hosts dropped points at Verona in their previous outing, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring in the 1-1 draw. Spezia also played out a 2-2 draw against Parma, with Emmanuel Gyasi bagging a brace.

The Old Lady are seven points off the top in third-place while the visitors are in 16th place with only 25 points to their name so far.

47/47 - Cristiano #Ronaldo has scored 47 goals in his last 47 Serie A matches.



14 - Only Haaland and Salah (both 16) have scored more than Cristiano Ronaldo (14) in away matches in the current season in the Top-5 European Leagues (all comps).

Juventus vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two sides have faced each other just seven times across all competitions. In these seven meetings, only three have come since the turn of the century.

They have been evenly matched in the fixture with as many as four games ending in a draw. Interestingly, Aquilotti have won twice against Juventus, who have just one win to their name in the fixture.

The last meeting between the two sides came in Serie A earlier this term, in which the Bianconeri recorded their first win against Spezia. Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in the 4-1 win in 2020.

Juventus form guide: D-W-L-L-D

Spezia form guide: D-L-W-W-L

Juventus vs Spezia Team News

Paulo Dybala is ruled out on account of a knee injury

Juventus

Juventus face an injury crisis at the moment. They have key players ruled out especially in the defensive department. Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini are ruled out, while Juan Cuadrado faces a late fitness test.

In the attacking department, Paulo Dybala faces more time on the sidelines, while Alvaro Morata's availability is a doubt after being diagnosed with Cytomegalovirus, a lifelong virus.

Alvaro Morata diagnosed with lifelong virus after feeling faint following defeat to Porto https://t.co/xFLd6uic1S — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) February 24, 2021

Midfielder Arthur has also been ruled out on account of a muscle problem. Danilo will return from a one-game suspension for this match.

Injured: Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Juan Cuadrado, Arthur, Paulo Dybala

Doubtful: Alvaro Morata

Suspended: None

Spezia Calcio v Parma Calcio - Serie A

Spezia

The visitors were without Tommaso Pobega, Titas Krapikas, Rafael, Riccardo Marchizza, Juan Manuel Ramos and Federico Mattiello against Parma. There are no positive updates on their fitness, so it is expected that the group of players will be ruled out for the trip to Turin as well.

Injured: Tommaso Pobega, Titas Krapikas, Rafael, Riccardo Marchizza, Juan Manuel Ramos, Federico Mattiello

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juventus vs Spezia Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczęsny; Alex Sandro, Matthijs de Ligt, Merih Demiral, Gianluca Frabotta; Rodrigo Bentancur, Weston McKennie, Aaron Ramsey, Federico Chiesa; Dejan Kulusevski, Cristiano Ronaldo

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel; Luca Vignali, Ardian Ismajli, Julian Chabot, Ardian Ismajli; Nahuel Estevez, Matteo Ricci, Giulio Maggiore; Emmanuel Gyasi, Kevin Audelo, Riccardo Saponara

Juventus vs Spezia Prediction

Andrea Pirlo's side have struggled for consistency in their recent outings. In their last five games, they have two draws, two losses and just one win. Their dependence on Cristiano Ronaldo has been apparent in these games.

Spezia have been in better form in the last five games. They have two wins and scored a goal more than the reigning champions.

Despite their poor form and a lengthy injury list, we believe the hosts will be able to get the better of the visitors, as they have lost just twice at home across all competitions this term.

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Spezia