Juventus vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2021-22

Juventus are set to play Spezia at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Juventus come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Vincenzo Italiano's Fiorentina in the first leg of the semi-final of the Coppa Italia. A late second-half own goal from right-back Lorenzo Venuti sealed the deal for Fiorentina.

Spezia, on the other hand, lost 1-0 to Jose Mourinho's Roma in Serie A. A late second-half penalty from English striker Tammy Abraham secured the win for Roma. Spezia had French right-back Kelvin Amian sent off.

Juventus vs Spezia Head-to-Head

In three head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Juventus hold the clear advantage, having won all three games.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in Serie A, with Juventus beating Spezia 3-2. Goals from young forward Moise Kean, winger Federico Chiesa and Dutch centre-back Matthijs de Ligt ensured victory for Juventus. Ghana international Emmanuel Gyasi and young French attacker Janis Antiste proved to be a mere consolation for Spezia.

Juventus form guide in Serie A: W-D-D-W-D

Spezia form guide in Serie A: L-L-L-D-W

Juventus vs Spezia Team News

Juventus

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri will be unable to call upon the services of winger Federico Chiesa, American midfielder Weston McKennie, Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria and young Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge.

There are doubts over the availability of Argentine attacker Paulo Dybala, Brazilian left-back Alex Sandro, veteran centre-backs Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini, forward Federico Bernardeschi and former Empoli centre-back Daniele Rugani.

Injured: Kaio Jorge, Federico Chiesa, Denis Zakaria, Weston McKennie

Doubtful: Federico Bernardeschi, Giorgio Chiellini, Daniele Rugani, Alex Sandro, Leonardo Bonucci, Paulo Dybala

Suspended: None

Spezia

Meanwhile, Spezia will be without Brazilian midfielder Leo Sena, Gambian winger Ebrima Colley and young Swedish midfielder Aimar Sher. Former Toulouse right-back Kelvin Amian and Polish centre-back Jakub Kiwior are both suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Thiago Motta is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Aimar Sher, Leo Sena, Ebrima Colley

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jakub Kiwior, Kelvin Amian

Juventus vs Spezia Predicted XI

Juventus Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Mattia De Sciglio, Luca Pellegrini, Marley Ake, Manuel Locatelli, Arthur Melo, Adrien Rabiot, Dusan Vlahovic, Moise Kean

GOAL @goal goals Dusan Vlahovic is now Serie A's top scorer withgoals Dusan Vlahovic is now Serie A's top scorer with 2️⃣0️⃣ goals https://t.co/XvBFl2EgoN

Spezia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ivan Provedel, Salva Ferrer, Martin Erlic, Dimitris Nikolaou, Arkadiusz Reca, Viktor Kovalenko, Aurelien Nguiamba, Simone Bastoni, Daniele Verde, M'Bala Nzola, Kevin Agudelo

Juventus vs Spezia Prediction

Juventus are 4th in the league, and have won two of their last five league games. The Serie A top spot is still within touching distance for Massimiliano Allegri's men, with seven points separating them and league leaders Napoli.

Spezia, on the other hand, are 16th in the league, and have lost their last three league games. They are four points ahead of 18th-placed Venezia, who have a game in hand.

Juventus will be the favourites.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Spezia

