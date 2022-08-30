Juventus vs Spezia prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2022-23

Juventus will entertain Spezia at the Juventus Stadium in the Serie A on Wednesday.

The hosts are undefeated in three league games this season, though the last two have ended in draws. In their previous outing, they played out a 1-1 draw against Roma. Dusan Vlahovic scored his third goal of the season. However, that was cancelled out by Tammy Abraham, with former Juventus star Paulo Dybala providing the assist.

Spezia, meanwhile, are also winless since the opening day. They played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Sassuolo last time around.

Lega Serie A @SerieA_EN after three games for all! A whopping 𝙨𝙞𝙭 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 tied on seven points... This is how things stand in #SerieA after three games for all! A whopping 𝙨𝙞𝙭 𝙩𝙚𝙖𝙢𝙨 tied on seven points... This is how things stand in #SerieA💎 after three games for all! https://t.co/MPQtMtvbmJ

Juventus vs Spezia Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns ten times across competitions. Juventus enjoy a 4-2 lead in wins, while four games have ended in draws. All four of the Bianconeri's wins against Spezia have wins have come in their last four meetings.

Spezia have failed to score in their last two trips to Turin, something they will need to improve on.

Juventus form guide (all competitions): D-D-W

Spezia form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W

Juventus vs Spezia Team News

Juventus

Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge and Angel Di Maria are confirmed absentees because of injury. Leonardo Bonucci will be evaluated before the game, and his involvement is doubtful. No changes are expected in the Bianconeri lineup from their draw against Roma last weekend.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen Starting off the week with an intense session ahead of Wednesday’s



Today's training Starting off the week with an intense session ahead of Wednesday’s #JuveSpezia Today's training 🎥 Starting off the week with an intense session ahead of Wednesday’s #JuveSpezia 💪Today's training ⤵️

Injured: Paul Pogba, Federico Chiesa, Kaio Jorge, Angel Di Maria, Nicolo Fagioli

Doubtful: Leonardo Bonucci

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Spezia

Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste and Kelvin Amian are confirmed absentees on account of injury, while Daniel Maldini is a doubt for the trip to Turin because of muscle fatigue.

Albin Ekdal picked up two yellow cards coming on as a second-half substitute against Sassuolo and will serve his suspension here.

Injured: Salva Ferrer, Janis Antiste, Kelvin Amian

Doubtful: Daniel Maldini

Suspended: Albin Ekdal

Unavailable: None

Juventus vs Spezia Predicted XIs

Juventus (4-2-3-1): Wojciech Szczesny; Mattia De Sciglio, Danilo, Gleison Bremer, Alex Sandro; Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot; Juan Cuadrado, Moise Kean, Filip Kostic; Dusan Vlahovic

Spezia (3-5-2): Bartlomiej Dragowski; Mattia Caldara, Jakub Kiwior, Dimitrios Nikolaou; Emmanuel Gyasi, Simone Bastoni, Kevin Agudelo, Mehdi Bourabia, Arkadiusz Reca; David Strelec, M'Bala Nzola

Juventus vs Spezia Prediction

Juventus have two clean sheets in three games this season, while Spezia have one. Massimiliano Allegri's men are on a four-game winning streak against Spezia and have kept clean sheets in their last two home games. So another win seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Juventus 2-0 Spezia

Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Aston Villa and other Premier League GW 5 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav