Juventus and Standard Liege will draw the curtains on the year on Friday (December 30) when they face off in a friendly at the Allianz Stadium.

The rejuvenated Bianconeri head into the weekend on a run of five wins across competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

JuventusFC @juventusfcen A double Wednesday workout for the Bianconeri at the JTC A double Wednesday workout for the Bianconeri at the JTC 💪

Juventus maintained their fine run of form as they secured a 1-0 victory over Croatian outfit HNK Rijeka on Thursday.

They have now won five games across competitions, including their last three in Serie A before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. Juventus will look to wrap up their friendlies in style as they prepare for their league clash against Cremonese on January 4.

Meanwhile, Standard returned to action in the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday, where they held on for a goalless draw against KAA Gent.

Before that, Ronny Deila’s men were on a four-game losing streak, including a 4-0 loss at Royal Antwerp in the Round of 16 of the Belgian Cup. Standard are sixth in the Belgian Jupiler League after picking up 29 points from 18 games.

Juventus vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between Juventus and Standard, who will both look to begin their rivalry with a win and wrap up the year on a high.

Standard are on a run of three friendly defeats, while they have picked up two draws and five losses in friendlies since June.

Juventus have won their last five outings across competitions, scoring nine goals and keeping five clean sheets since 2-1 loss against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in November.

The Belgian outfit are winless in their last seven games across competitions since a 1-0 victory over Dender EH in the Belgian Cup.

Juventus vs Standard Liege Prediction

While Standard will look to stop the rot, standing in their way is a spirited Juventus side who are firing on all cylinders. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams and their contrasting form, the Serie A side should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Juventus 3-0 Standard Liege

Juventus vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Juventus

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Juventus are on a run of five clean sheets across competitions.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Juventus and Standard’s last six games.)

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes